0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 22 Second

The Serpent Queen Renewed on Starz

STARZ announced today its popular, critically acclaimed series “The Serpent Queen” will return for an eight-episode second season with Golden Globe® winner, two-time Academy Award® and two-time BAFTA Award-nominated actress Samantha Morton starring as ruthless ruler Catherine de Medici. News of the renewal comes ahead of the series’ season one finale airing this Sunday, October 30 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the premium streaming platform LIONSGATE+ across all territories. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

A historical drama with an edge, “The Serpent Queen” puts a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine de Medici (Morton) who against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. The series begins when 14-year-old, orphaned Catherine marries into the 16th-century French court. With her future uncertain, she must quickly learn who she can trust – both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court – while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

“‘The Serpent Queen'” is distinctly modern, darkly comedic and completely unexpected,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ. “Catherine De Medici’s story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton’s brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We’re thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime.”

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com