The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 10/9/2022
- The cherry blossoms in the opening scene are beyond gorgeous.
- The picnic in the park is such a good idea for a girl’s day.
- Karen is such a tell it like it is woman and I am HERE for it!
- I don’t see Mia’s posts as attention seeking…..I think she is just posting updates and they are figuring things out.
- Ashley seems to really want to heal after her divorce, but I hope she is truly okay.
- It seems like Ashley and Michael are trying to make things work out without being married and he is just helping her with the house for the kids. At least, that is what I am thinking.
- Candiace freezing her eggs is a wonderful idea. She knows she wants kids but isn’t ready, so she is making plans for when the time comes.
- Candiace opened for Faith Evans? That is DOPE!
- Robyn wanting to get a prenup is a very smart idea. Even if you are 10000% completely in love, you never know what could happen in the future. Better to be safe than sorry.
- Okay, what is UP with those gloved catsuits? They look so uncomfortable and what if you have to use the bathroom? It seems like a real pain in the butt, pun intended!
- Wendy is so amazing, I just adore her drive and ambition.
- Seeing Ashley become closer to her family is so sweet.
- I am not sure putting the house under the name of an LLC is the smartest idea in the world.
- Gizelle’s hair is FIRE in her confessionals.
- I love seeing the sweet maternal moments with Gizelle and her kids.
- This party looks so much fun and as if it has a ton of good food and drink, but we all know it is going to end in disaster.
- Ashley is living her best life and I am HERE FOR IT! Get it, girlfriend! Looking hot, a new house, being all independent….WOO!
- Have any of these women considered the fact that this arrangement between Ashley and Michael is none of their business?
- Askale is back this season! I hope they upgrade her to a full time housewife!
- Why are they ambushing Mia about her social media posts about her health before she has even has a chance to sit down or settle at the party?
- I can so relate to Mia right now….I just want to hug her.
- More next week, stay tuned