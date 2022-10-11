0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 53 Second

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast Sneak Peek



Santa Monica, Calif. – October 11, 2022 – STARZ released today the trailer for its limited event series, “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast,” chronicling the notorious drug syndicate, the Black Mafia Family. This documentary series will feature exclusive audio excerpts from founding member, Demetrius Flenory, in addition to interviews with members of his family, former BMF members and celebrity insiders including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, T.I., 2 Chainz, and White Boy Rick.

As previously announced, “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” premieres Sunday, October 23 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the premium streaming platform, LIONSGATE+, in Europe and Latin America. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 10:00 ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

“The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” is a limited event, half-hour episodic documentary series about infamous Black Mafia Family founders, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The series offers a comprehensive look inside BMF’s illustrious history as told by former members, insiders, associates, and celebrity figures close to the family. Meet the real members of BMF and hear the real stories like never before with exclusive access inside all the epic family feuds, high stakes drug deals, suspicious murders, and champagne drenched parties attended by hip-hop royalty. Each episode will take viewers through respective phases of the brothers’ journey, beginning as Detroit corner boys, rising to the peak of hip-hop culture, to the end of their reign up to present day. While BMF eventually met their downfall, Meech and Terry’s legacy continues to shape culture today.

The eight-episode series is produced for STARZ by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television in association with Jigsaw Productions. Shan Nicholson serves as showrunner for the documentary series, which serves as a companion to the STARZ scripted series, “BMF,” produced and owned by Lionsgate Television. Season two of STARZ’s scripted drama series “BMF,” rooted in family, loyalty and brotherhood, will explore the brothers’ complex familial relationships with their parents and with one another on expanding the business as they continue their pursuit of the American dream when the series returns in January 2023.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com