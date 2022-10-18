0 0

Read Time: 57 Second

Paul Flores Found Guilty in Kristin Smart’s Murder

Justice has finally been served for the family of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who went missing after a party in 1996.

Paul Flores, who is said to have been the last person to see Kristin alive, was found guilty of her murder. Since the beginning, he had been the prime suspect in her murder, with his father Ruben being accused of helping him dispose of the body. Kristin’s remains were never found and she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Paul faces 25 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on December 9th.

Ruben was found not guilty of being an accessory to the murder.

The trial had one jury for each man and they deliberated separately. The verdicts were announced within thirty minutes of each other.

The nineteen-year-old was a college student California Polytechnic State University and had been a classmate of Paul’s. Her case was featured on several shows and podcasts throughout the years, including Unsolved Mysteries and Your Own Backyard.

Kristin’s family is expected to make a statement in the coming hours.

Story developing…..

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com