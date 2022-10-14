0 0

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

Sad news for the world today. Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 72 years old.

The news was confirmed by his family and later reported by several news outlets. His rep released the following statement to the media:

“We can confirm that Robbie Coltrane has died. He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.”

No cause of death was revealed as of press time, but the actor had been in ill health for several years.

In addition to being in Harry Potter, the actor also appeared in Goldeneye, The World is Not Enough, Brave and Cracker. He also had a ton of success on several British shows, including Blackladder.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

