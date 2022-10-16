Family Karma Season Premiere News

October 16, 2022

FAMILY KARMA -- Pictured: "Family Karma" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)
Experience a Cultural Explosion of Fun, Tradition and Drama When Bravo’s “Family Karma” Returns With a Supersize Premiere on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Season Three Gives New Meaning to Wedding Season With Two Stunning Ceremonies 

Coming up this season:

  • Amrit and his fiancé, Nicholas, gear up to tie the knot in the first elaborate Indian gay wedding in their community, but they confront the difficulties of planning an interracial same-sex marriage.
  • Anisha has found Mr. Right, but her focus on him has put a strain on the relationship with her circle of friends. She returns to Miami in hopes of making amends, but not everyone is on board.
  • Bali and O’Malley are stronger than ever, but an ultimatum from Bali’s ex-husband forces her to make a life-changing decision. She continues to balance her life as a mother and friend to the group and their mothers, better known as the Aunties.
  • Brian is once again single and ready to mingle. While on the search for the girl of his dreams, he’s also taking steps to be the man he wants to be, which may include leaving the nest for good.
  • Monica is considered the “perfect Indian girl” by her community and is ready to take her relationship with Rish to the next level. However, a growing secret among her friends threatens their future together.
  • Rish has been friends with Monica since childhood and, unlike most twentysomethings in his community, he lives on his own. He is eager to give Monica the assurance she wants, but in his own time.
  • After 10 years of dating and three engagements, Vishal and Richa are finally ready to walk down the aisle. Their families plan the Bollywood wedding of their dreams, and Vishal plans to party like its 1999, which causes both his and Richa’s moms to worry. Vishal lives by the definition of “work hard and play harder,” and while he’s thriving professionally, he may need to hang up the “life of the party” title for his new role as husband.

Sammi Turano
