Disney Plus to Air Elton John Special

On this day, exactly 47 years ago, Elton John’s legendary performance at Dodger Stadium launched him into global stardom, and next month, he will come full circle, returning to Dodger Stadium to grace us with his final North American show. Exclusively streamed live on Disney+ on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” is a once-in-a-lifetime live, global original concert event that offers fans from around the world a front-row seat to witness the groundbreaking magic of the Rocket Man back at Dodger Stadium.

The historic three-hour livestream, from Disney Branded Television and produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment, will showcase Elton John as audiences have never seen him before, paying tribute to the icon and the seminal moment in 1975 that cemented his global success. The concert will begin with “Countdown to Elton Live” from Dodger Stadium, beginning at 7:30 PST / 10:30 EST.

“To feel the energy from the best fans, not only in Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly extra special for me,” said Elton John. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this momentous evening globally. I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodger’s. Just like I did almost 50 years ago.”

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” will commemorate a watershed evening in music history as it unfolds in real-time at Dodger Stadium, giving fans 50,000+ fans in person and countless admirers worldwide, the rare chance to experience his biggest hits from the past 50 years. The extraordinary night also will feature several yet-to-be-announced big-name artists who will honor the legendary megastar on stage.

“Sir Elton John’s impact on music and culture is unparalleled, and this concert event is sure to be one for the history books,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “We’re thrilled to bring this exclusive, up-close, backstage-to-front-row-seat experience to audiences around the world, live on Disney+.”

“Having grown up in England in the 1980s and 90s, we like everyone else of our generation, can think of countless moments where Elton’s music was the soundtrack to our lives” said Fulwell 73 Productions’ Gabe Turner and Ben Winston, in a joint statement. “To be able to work with Sir Elton and the Disney team on what will undoubtedly become a cultural milestone is both a personal and professional highlight that we are so thankful for.”

This spectacular evening will serve as a prelude to the highly anticipated 2023 Disney Original Documentary “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend,” from Academy Award® nominee R.J. Cutler and filmmaker David Furnish. As the official feature on Elton John, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” will unveil unseen rehearsal and concert footage over the last 50 years, along with exclusive personal archives and interviews. The definitive portrait of Elton John also will spotlight his final months on the road and a look back at the extraordinary first five years of his career between 1970 and 1975, when he released 10 iconic albums, seven of which went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts to become a global phenomenon. The film will play festivals and have a theatrical run before it streams on Disney+.

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment. Fulwell 73 Productions has executed and captured some of the biggest moments in music history, including Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party, “Adele: One Night Only,” “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at The Apollo,” “GRAMMYS®,” and many more. Executive producers for Fulwell 73 Productions are Gabe Turner, Ben Winston, Emma Conway and Sally Wood, who also serves as showrunner. For Rocket Entertainment, Elton John, David Furnish and Luke Lloyd Davies are executive producers. RJ Cutler is executive producer. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, unscripted and nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vice president, unscripted.

