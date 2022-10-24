Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/24/2022: Michael Buble Night
Tonight is Michael Buble Night on Dancing With The Stars!
Celebrity: Shangela
Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Tango
Song: Hollywood
Sammi: The red carpet theme is so perfect for this song….wow. The two of them KILLED it with this tango and the end with Gleb presenting Shangela with the Oscar made it that much better.
Len: It was so full of content and their best dance this season.
Michael: He is grateful to be a part of this.
Derek: BEST DANCE!
Bruno: Everyone is going gaga over this!
Carrie Ann: Best dance and this is what it takes to win!
Scores: 9-9-9-9-9=45/50
Celebrity: Trevor Donovan
Claim to Fame: Hallmark star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Come Fly With Me
Sammi: He is more confident this week and seems to be really improving. He takes what Emma and the judges say to heart and makes sure to really listen to their critique, therefore becoming a better dancer.
Michael: It was charming and old school Hollywood.
Derek: He loved his leading man vibe, but gives him some pointers on where to improve.
Bruno: That was his smoothest dance….and his best.
Carrie Ann: She loves him for this dance and agrees that this is his best dance.
Len: it was a bit skippy, but he enjoyed it.
Scores: 9-8-8-8-9=42/50
Celebrity: Gabby Windey
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Rumba
Song: Home
Sammi: That was gorgeous and moving….she is really a contender in this competition and just proved that she isn’t going anywhere.
Derek: She is a sensational dancer.
Bruno: It was mesmerizing.
Carrie Ann: It was a job well done.
Len: She is not going home.
Michael: That was the sexiest version he has seen of a dance to his song.
Scores: 9-9-9-9-10=46/50
Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino
Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star
Pro: Koko Iwasaki
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Save The Last Dance for Me
Sammi: He seemed very nervous, but it is obvious that this means the world to him. The most important thing is that he is willing to try and put his all into it….and as an aside, his mom is so cute and I love how much he loves her.
Bruno: He made him smile throughout the entire dance.
Carrie Ann: He brings so much joy to the ballroom.
Len: He loves that there is more content, but it was still a mess.
Michael: The people like him.
Derek: He is the people’s champion.
Scores: 7-7-8-7-7=36/50
Celebrity: Jordin Sparks
Claim to Fame: American Idol winner
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: You Make Me Feel So Young
Sammi: She is another one is always improving. Every week, I have said that she has had her best dance, but the next week she goes and does even better.
Carrie Ann: It was beautiful.
Len: He loved the musicality.
Michael: It was effortless.
Derek: She had the performance in the bag.
Bruno: She is a natural and beautiful.
Scores: 9-8-9-8-9=43/50
Michael performs while Derek and his fiancee Hayley Ebert dance….it is such an incredible performance….and I loved every moment.
Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: TikTok star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Fever
Sammi: That dance was so elegant and perfect…there is nothing else to say.
Len: He loved the swing and sway.
Michael: It is effortless and mesmerizing.
Derek: It was the best quality foxtrot he has seen on the show.
Bruno: He is in dance ecstasy.
Carrie Ann: She is so proud of her.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE!
Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: Reality star
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Samba
Song: It Had Better Be Tonight
Sammi: She seems more relaxed and as if she is having fun tonight. It is nice to see her show her personality a bit more.
Michael: It was awesome.
Derek: It was a samba content feast.
Bruno: She has more precision than a Rolex watch.
Carrie Ann: It had a lot of beautiful content.
Len: He will show his bum in the supermarket if she is in the bottom two.
Scores: 9-9-10-9-9=46/50
Celebrity: Wayne Brady
Claim to Fame: Actor and Host
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Quickstep
Song: I Get a Kick Out of You
Sammi: For someone who had no time to practice, he seems to be doing really well. It is obvious he still doesn’t feel well, but he is certainly giving it his all.
Derek: It was hoppy, but impressive for someone with limited practice time.
Bruno: His performance is like vintage champagne.
Carrie Ann: There were some mistakes and they need to sync up better.
Len: He thinks they really pulled it off.
Michael: It was amazing.
Scores: 8-9-10-8-9=44/50
Celebrity: Jessie James Decker
Claim to Fame: Country star
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Salsa
Song: Come Dance With Me
Sammi: She really seemed to be having fun tonight and
Bruno: It was a job well done.
Carrie Ann: It was a bit bouncy and athletic.
Len: He liked that she enjoyed herself.
Michael: He liked her personality.
Derek: He enjoyed it.
Scores: 8-8-9-8-8=41/50
Celebrity: Daniel Durant
Claim to Fame: CODA star
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Feeling Good
Sammi: What a way to end the night….wow! He really nailed this dance and made it his own. Charli has some competition for best foxtrot of the night.
Carrie Ann: What a way to end such a special night.
Len: There was plenty of expression.
Michael: He has a man crush.
Derek: It was fantastic.
Bruno: He loved it!
Scores: 9-8-9-8-9=43/50
Bottom Two: Jessie and Alan and Trevor and Emma
Eliminated: Jessie and Alan