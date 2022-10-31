0 0

Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/31/2022: Halloween Night

Tonight is Halloween Night on Dancing With The Stars!

Val Chmerkovskiy has COVID and will not be dancing tonight. Alan Bersten will be taking over as Gabby’s partner.

Celebrity: Jordin Sparks

Claim to Fame: American Idol winner

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Tango

Song: Oogie Boogie’s Song from Nightmare Before Christmas

Sammi: The dance itself is fantastic. I love the technique and her lines are gorgeous. However, the song is way too distracting. It is not a good fit for this dance.

Len: That is her best dance so far.

Derek: She needs to work on her consistency.

Bruno: Fantastic job!

Carrie Ann: She is improving, but she had some slip ups.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Tanguera by Fabio Hager Sexteto

Sammi: Mark had a flare up in his back so Pasha took over for the rehearsals. However, he is able to do the actual show. It was a solid performance and the theme made it next level. The Exorcist crawl was something so unexpected and so crazy.

Derek: He loved it!

Bruno: It was genius.

Carrie Ann: It is perfect, but she wants to see growth in terms of intensity.

Len: It was a job well done.

Scores:9-10-10-10=39/40

Celebrity: Daniel Durant

Claim to Fame: CODA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Bury a Friend by Billie Eilish

Sammi: He was sick and frustrated in rehearsals this week. Poor guy….however, it was so hard to tell because he nailed that performance. The video game theme was fun, the dancing was spot on and everything was perfect. I loved it!

Bruno: It was unbelievable.

Carrie Ann: She gives him pointers, but thinks it was amazing.

Len: He points out places to improve, but it was a proper performance.

Derek: Well done!

Scores: 8-8-9-9=34/40

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Jazz

Song: Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift

Sammi: It’s like the Halloween version of Marie Osmond’s dance, but next level. It’s off the charts incredible in terms of showmanship, technique and overall performance.

Carrie Ann: She loves them tonight.

Len: There were plenty of tricks and treats.

Derek: It was sensational.

Bruno: Ryan Murphy could not have done it better.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!!

Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star

Pro: Koko Iwasaki

Dance Paso Doble

Song: Get Ghost by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit and A$AP Ferg

Sammi: He seems so frustrated and I feel so bad for him. However, it is obvious this means a lot to him and he is really trying. This dance proves that and is probably his best of the season.

Len: There were no mistakes and not all bad.

Derek: There was texture in his movement and there were some great moments.

Bruno: He is doing well.

Carrie Ann: She really appreciates him and offers places for them to improve in terms of choreography.

Scores: 7-7-8-8=30/40

Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Tango

Song: I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin

Sammi: It was good technique wise, but I would have loved to see more oomph and personality added to make it stand out a bit more.

Derek: He loved it!

Bruno: It was filled with power and precision.

Carrie Ann: The beginning was weak, but it did have precision.

Len: She always gives strong performances, but wants her to push herself more.

Scores: 9-9-10-9=37/40

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy (Alan Bersten is subbing)

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Shivers by District 78

Sammi: Poor Val has COVID! Alan steps in and helps save the week. The dance is incredible though and she is really proving week after week why she is a contender.

Bruno: He has no idea how she did it.

Carrie Ann: She poured her heart into the dance.

Len: It was a bit too hurried.

Derek: It was bloody brilliant.

Scores: 10-9-9-10=38/40

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor and Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Halloween Theme by District 78

Sammi: I thought this was the Unsolved Mysteries theme for a second. That being said, I loved every minute….it was creative, fun and intense!

Carrie Ann: That was intense.

Len: It was powerful and no nonsense.

Derek: He has amazing crowd appeal.

Bruno: He is loaded with talent.

Scores: 9-9-9-10=37/40

Celebrity: Trevor Donovan

Claim to Fame: Hallmark star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Ghost by Justin Bieber

Sammi: This was such a beautiful way to end this part of the night. It was dreamy, sweet and so moving….WOW.

Len: He came back stronger this week.

Derek: It was fantastic.

Bruno: He got goosebumps.

Carrie Ann: It was amazing.

Scores: 10-9-10-1039/40

Team Dances! Vinny and Trevor are the captains.

Vinny has Gabby, Shangela, Heidi and Jordin. (Team Wicked)

Trevor has Charli, Wayne and Daniel. (Team Scream)

Team Wicked is so fun and adorable. Plus, they are dancing to Hocus Pocus 2 music! The judges like the tango and jive fusion, but they wanted to see more dancing during the couple spotlights.

Scores:8-8-9-8=33/40

Team Scream has a murder mystery theme. I think the dancing is hot and on fire. WOW! The judges loved it and think Daniel was the star.

Scores: 10-9-10-10=39/40

Bottom Two: Jordin/Brandon, Heidi/Artem

Eliminated: Jordin/Brandon

More next week, stay tuned.

