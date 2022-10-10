0 0

Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/10/22

Tonight is Disney + night on Dancing With The Stars. Each pair will dance to a fun Disney + themed show or movie theme to celebrate the happiest streaming network on earth.

Celebrity: Joseph Baena

Claim to Fame: Fitness Model

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Charleston

Song: A Star is Born from Hercules

The beginning lift was amazing! The dance itself was a fun way to begin the night.

Len: It was fun, bright and lively, but he wanted a few less tricks.

Derek: It was really good, but he agrees there were too many tricks.

Bruno: He unleashed his pecs appeal, but lost some of the timing.

Carrie Ann: She thinks he is a contender, but he needs to make her look more effortless.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Sam Champion

Claim to Fame: WABC/GMA Meteorologist

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman



Derek: He loves his warmth and endearing personality.

Bruno: It was big, ballsy and passionate.

Carrie Ann: She is so proud of him for being in charge and going out of his comfort zone.

Len: He gave 100% as always.

Scores: 7-6-6-6=25/40

Celebrity: Jordin Sparks

Claim to Fame: American Idol winner

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Jazz

Song: Remember Me from Coco

Sammi: That was by far her best dance of the season….the fact that it was dedicated to her son made it that much better. ,

Bruno: She danced with her heart tonight.

Carrie Ann: She loved it!

Len: This was her best dance to date.

Derek: She lit up the ballroom.

Scores: 9-8-8-9=34

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor and Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jazz

Song: Wait for It from Hamilton

Sammi: WOW, that was one heck of a dance…..he is such a joy to watch and really brings something special to the ballroom.

Carrie Ann: She is so proud of how well he danced.

Len: He keeps delivering week after week and was exceptional this week!

Derek: He felt his emotion through the entire performance.

Bruno: He is a great dancer and character.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Daniel Durant

Claim to Fame: CODA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Finally Free High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Sammi: Seeing him talk to that little boy was so sweet. I love him more and more each week. As for the dance, It was one of his best do far, not because of the technique, but because of the heart.

Len: There was too much messing about and it didn’t gel together.

Derek: The footwork was off, but he is sensational.

Bruno: He played the part beautifully and improved.

Carrie Ann:He made a lot of mistakes, but he still did a good job.

Scores: 7-7-7-8=29/40

Celebrity: Shangela



Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Charleston

Song: Dig A Little Deeper from Princess and the Frog

Sammi: This wins the most fun dance of the night. Shangela brought the DIVA to the dance floor, while Gleb added some of the best choreography of the night. I am in AWE of them.

Derek: He can rely on them to get the ballroom going!

Bruno: If they dug any deeper, they would have found oil!

Carrie Ann: They got the spirit of the Charleston. She just advises Shangela on how to improve on the legwork.

Len: It was full of content and energy.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Chim-Chim Cheree

Sammi:She is such a surprise this season. I never heard of her before the cast reveal, but she gives her all every week and I have so much respect for her and her hard work.

Bruno: She has never been better.

Carrie Ann: She finally found her confidence.

Len: She kept the feeling from start to finish.

Derek: It was the best frame of the night….and her best dance!

Scores: 9-8-8-9=34/40

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Mr. Blue Sky from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2

Sammi: She is another season surprise. I haven’t watched the Bachelor franchise in years, so I was also not familiar with her, but she has such amazing technicality in every dance she does.

Carrie Ann: She has everything it takes to win it all.

Len: They did it the right way.

Derek: They nailed the entire routine.

Bruno: He is in awe of them.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Trevor Donovan

Claim to Fame: Hallmark star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Samba

Song: Life is a Highway from Cars

Sammi: I just cannot take the cuteness! There is something so sweet and innocent about their dancing that makes me smile every week. And his dog in the audience was a WIN!

Len: His legs lacked bounce.

Derek: He did well, but was overthinking the dance.

Bruno: He needs more elastic.

Carrie Ann:He has come a long way, but needs more confidence.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star

Pro: Koko Iwasaki

Dance: Samba

Song: Il Gatto E La Volpe from Luca

Sammi: He is growing on me each and every week. Again, I was only a casual Jersey Shore watcher (as in, I only watched it if it was on when I was at a friend’s house or if it was on at the gym or something), but I loved Vinny on Masked Dancer. He seems to really want to improve every week and takes what the judges say to heart.

Derek: He is sensational in character.

Bruno: He was far from perfect, but in character.

Carrie Ann:He improved from last week.

Len: This was his best dance so far.

Scores: 8-7-7-7=29/40

Celebrity: Selma Blair

Claim to Fame: TV and Film actress

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Muppet Show theme song

Sammi: This is so cute! Selma is a joy to watch and the ‘sorry’ at the end was adorable. She is such an inspiration to so many.

Bruno: He adores her!

Carrie Ann: It was uplifting and fun.

Len: It was a job well done.

Derek: He loved it.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=34/40

Celebrity: Jessie James Decker

Claim to Fame: Country star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Jive

Song: One Way or Another from Hocus Pocus 2

Sammi: I adore this routine and love the movie, but this would have been better suited for Halloween night. That being said, They killed it in terms of dancing! Also, Jessie SLAYED it as SJP’s character.

Carrie Ann: This was her breakthrough.

Len: He can see her improvement.

Derek: She danced and played the part.

Bruno: It was wicked in the best possible way.

Scores: 8-7-8-8=31/40

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Jazz

Song: The Simpsons theme song

Sammi: What a way to end the night! It was clever, fun, full of good choreography….what more could we want?

Len: He loved it!

Derek: This is about to go viral!

Bruno: He didn’t want it to end.

Carrie Ann: It was brilliant!

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Bottom Two: Trevor and Emma, Sam and Cheryl

Eliminated: Sam and Cheryl

