Call Me Kat Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Comedian Leslie Jordan, who was known for his roles in Will and Grace, Call Me Kat and Hearts Afire, has died. He was 67 years old.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” his rep David Shaul o said in a statement to the media. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

The How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief From a Life Well-Lived author is said to have suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to crash his car into the side of a building. No further information was available as of press time.

His rep posted a tribute to him on his official Instagram page, while several other celebrities, including Sean Hayes and Katie Couric paid their own tributes.

Leslie also appeared in The Help, American Horror Story, Murphy Brown and several other TV shows and movies. He also had a huge social media presence, which became a sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, he released a gospel album in 2021 titled Company’s Comin.’

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

