0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 57 Second

Call Me Kat Recap for 10/27/2022: Call Me Uncle Dad

Before the episode airs, there is a tribute to Leslie Jordan.

The episode opens with Kat, Carter and Randi at the bar, hanging out and dressed up for Halloween. Max arrives dressed as a knight, while Phil is dressed as Yoda.

The party is a Halloween Oktoberfest hybrid, but Randi is not happy and suggests they do a ladies night next time to make more money.

Shelia is not dressed up but chugs a drink and says she is Drunk Sheila.

Kat is still upset over the sperm donor debacle. Sheila continues to be snarky with her over it.

Later on, Kat goes outside to drink and sit by the fire. Max comes out to talk to her and he offers to father her baby. They talk it over and she fantasizes about their perfect life together. KIn the end, she decides it is a good idea, even though she acts weird about it.

She tells Sheila, who is thrilled, but still makes comments insulting Kat. Randi and Phil are also thrilled, but she has to help Carter prepare for the Ladies Night. He already made a confusing sign, which she points out, but he actually likes.

At said Ladies Night, everyone is mingling and the night is a hit. Phil meets and dances for Queen Dicktoria, while Carter is hit on by several ladies.

Kat and Max talk about their pasts and he admits he never graduated and worked for the circus. She is upset he left out key details of his past and it leads to a fight.

Randi tries to end the night at the bar, but Carter vetoes that idea. They also get into an argument. Meanwhile, Phil continues to hit it off with Queen Dicktoria.

Kat has another family fantasy about Max, but this time it is no the picture perfect life she initially envisioned. She wakes ip and declares that the child will not be good looking.

Carter goes to Randi’s to tell her the night was a hit, but they continue to fight.

Max goes to pick up Kat for their appointment, but she tries to postpone due to her nervousness and fantasies. This ends up causing another fight and him storming out.

At the cafe, Phil is practicing dance moves for Queen Dicktoria, which Randi and Kat find cute. They begin to ask questions and he realizes that he may have been curved. He runs off in tears.

At the bar, the girls from Ladies Night want to do body shots, but Phil and Kat make him realize that this is a bad idea. He has Darren do them instead.

Max is working the bar and expertly snubbing Kat. They end up fighting again, while Phil waits for his Chradonnay.

Sheila comes by to talk to Kat, but doesn’t help matters.

Carter apologizes to Randi, but she is still angry….at herself for getting jealous. They talk it out and make up.

Back at the bar, one of the girls named Tina tells Darren that the bathroom needs toilet paper, but he tells her he is not her husband. Kat goes to get it and finds a gift from Max for their baby–a onesie with a Silverbird to combine their names. They kiss and hook up.

Phil meets Jalen, alias Queen Dickroria and they get to know each other.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com