Call Me Kat Recap for 10/13/2022

The episode opens with Sheila telling Randi and Phil about her yoga class and a classmate who wasn’t wearing undies. Phil wonders If he should take up yoga when Kat walks in, wearing a dinosaur shirt. She explains she is going to the museum with Max, which earns her snarky remarks.

Max walks in with his baby nephew Thor, which makes Kat wonder what will happen with their plans. He says the baby can come along, but everyone has their own snarky comments on it, as well as Kat’s maternal instincts and Max’s nerdy family. Thor responds by throwing up on Kat.

At the museum, Kat is still apprehensive about Thor, but Max is having a blast. A woman thinks they are a family and tells them that they are adorable. Kat tries to correct her, but Max wants them to pretend they are a family.

Kat wants to know why, but is interrupted by his manager calling. He makes her hold Thor while he takes the call. She isn’t happy about it, but soon is talking to him, renaming him Carl and enjoying time with him.

Randi and Phil are at the cafe together when Carter walks in, wanting to know what movie she wants to watch that night. She suggests a bunch of Chucky movies and goes to the back. Carter tells Phil he hates scary movies, leading to them bonding and joking that they should date.

Kat is in the restroom with Thor and asks a woman to hold him while she pees. The woman walks away because she is weirded out, so Kat tries to make a way to keep Thor safe and use the restroom. She makes him a nest with her sweater and toilet cover seats, but he ends up rolling into the next stall. She asks the woman in the stall to roll the baby back and compliments her shoes.

Afterward, they find Max and Kat says everything went fine, despite the fact that she had to wash him in the sink and dry him with the hand dryer. They end up leaving due to him writing a song for Miranda Lambert and he convinces her to babysit.

Carter and Randi settle in together to watch the movies. He wants to watch something else, but she won’t budge since it actually helped her feel something during her depression as a teenager. He agrees to watch, despite still not wanting to.

Kat tries to put together a playpen, which frustrates her, makes Thor cry and Max to storm off to work in peace. She continues to struggle, which makes Thor to finally laugh.

Later on, Thor (who Kat keeps calling Carl) is crying and won’t stop. She calls Sheila, who is in Kat’s apartment, trying to get rid of her stuff. She won’t offer any useful advice, so Kat finally gets him to calm down with a cat toy.

Carl is still scared from the movies and finally confesses to Randi that he hates horror movies. She threatens to cut him off and takes out a chainsaw. He wakes up and cannot go back to sleep.

Max walks in to see Kat and Thor asleep. She wakes up and he helps move the baby to the playpen. They have a bonding moment and realize they make a good team….until he realizes she’s covered in spit up and Thor has a baby toy.

Carter finally admits to Randi (for real) that he hates horror movies. He just said he liked them to get her to like him. She gets upset and wants to know what else he lied about. He admits he hates camping and that his real name is Charles. She is still angry, but makes her own revelations about things she hates that he likes that she tolerates. He also admits that he pretended to like things she liked so she could continue to break down her walls.

The next day, everyone is tired. Kat is tired from the baby, Randi and Carter are tired over their movie and Phil is bored. Sheila says she is the only one not tired because before bed she takes a bath, Canadian sedatives and vodka.

Max comes in and says Thor is back with is family. He says he felt like a dad and even went to the Home Depot to talk to the paint guy–whose name is Carl. Kat realizes she wants to have a baby as the episode comes to a close.

