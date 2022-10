0 0

Read Time: 17 Second

BravoCon 2022 Shows Sneak Peek for Teresa and Louie’s Wedding Special

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas revealed an exclusive one-minute clip from their opulent New Jersey, August wedding at the “Jersey Ladies & Their Men” panel at today’s BravoCon.

Teresa and Louie’s anticipated wedding special will air a week after the season 13 finale.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com