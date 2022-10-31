0 0

Arrest Made in Delphi Murder Case

An arrest has been made in the murders of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams.

Fifty-year-old Richard Allen was arrested and formally charged on Friday in connection with the murders, also known as the Delphi Murders. He is being charged with two counts of murder.

Richard was taken into custody on Friday and being held without bond at Carroll County Jail. During his initial hearing, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The girls were killed on February 13th, 2017 in Delphi, Indiana. The girls went missing while hiking on a trail on the Monon High Bridge. Their bodies were discovered the next day.

“Today is not a day to celebrate,” said State Police Superintendent Doug Carter at a press conference this morning. “The time will come when additional details can be released but today is not that time.”

It was revealed that more information will be released at a later date.

Story developing…..

