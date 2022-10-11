0 0

Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Sad news for Hollywood today. Angela Lansbury, best known for her roles in Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast, has died. She was 96 years old.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.

The actress, who also appeared in Sweeney Todd and several other stage, TV and movie projects, won several awards throughout her extensive career, including six Tony Awards. She also was nominated for several Emmys for Murder, She Wrote during its 12-year run.

She is survived by her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, her three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

TVGrapevine sends their condolences to Angela’s loved ones during this time.

