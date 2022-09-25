0 0

Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna can now add Super Bowl performer to her long, impressive resume! The S&M singer is confirmed to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, TVGrapevine has confirmed.

The news was confirmed by Roc Nation Management earlier this afternoon. The NFL and Rihanna herself also confirmed the news by posting a picture of her hand holding a football.

Earlier rumors stated that Taylor Swift was set to perform due to the NFL concert’s sponsorship changes. Apple Music is sponsoring, taking over for Pepsi, who had been a sponsor since 2013.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Rihanna follows a long list of impressive performers, including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, who recently won an Emmy for their 2022 performance. Other past performers include J .Lo. with Shakira, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake with Janet Jackson.

There is no word yet as to whether or not Rihanna will be performing solo or if other acts will be joining her on stage.

More news will be reported as it becomes available. Congratulations to Rihanna on this incredible honor!

Super Bowl LVII is set for February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium.

