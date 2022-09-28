0 0

Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Sad news for the music world tonight. Rapper Coolio, known for his hit Gangsta’s Paradise and for singing the Kenan and Kel theme song, has died. He was 59 years old.

The father of ten was said to have been at a friend’s house when he passed away. He had been in the bathroom and found unresponsive after his friend grew concerned about him being gone for a long time.

No cause of death was released as of press time, but it is suspected that he went into cardiac arrest.

More details will be released as they become available. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

