ID Announces October Specials



This October Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime and justice network, debuts a robust slate of true-crime programming including a number of new specials, series and seasons of returning fan favorites. Over the course of the next month, ID will be the premiere destination for must-watch true crime.

ID kicks off with the heartbreaking one-hour special THE MURDER OF GABBY PETITO: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED which premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 10/9c. In 2021, aspiring influencer Gabby Petito sets out on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. After documenting their travels on social media, she suddenly disappears, and the ensuing mystery goes viral. Now, never-before-aired footage of the couple offers insight into their relationship days before she vanishes and the nightmarish outcome calls the police and public treatment of domestic violence situations into question.

Programming over the course of October also includes new series debut of NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM, which features survivors and investigators recounting true stories of horrifying crimes in the most isolated corners of the country, as well as the THE FREEWAY KILLER: LOST MURDER TAPES, a new special which features chilling confession tapes that decades later may provide crucial insight into a tragic string of killings along California’s freeways. Additionally, this October will include the return of new seasons of classic, fan favorite ID series including BODY CAM, THE MURDER TAPES, and AMERICAN MONSTER.

Full line up of ID’s true crime slate of programming for October can be found below:

THE MURDER OF GABBY PETITO: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED

New Special Premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 10/9c on ID & Streaming on discovery+

Aspiring influencer Gabby Petito sets out on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, but she soon disappears, and the ensuing mystery goes viral. New footage of the couple sheds light on their struggles that led to the nightmarish outcome.

NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM

New Series Premieres Monday, October 17 at 9/8c on ID

Survivors and investigators tell the true stories of horrifying crimes in the most isolated corners of the country, and one thing is perfectly clear — no one is safe when they are alone.

BODY CAM

New Season Premieres Tuesday, October 18 at 9/8c on ID

Raw, intense, and action-packed, BODY CAM uses body cam footage to show the dangerous, fast-moving situations officers face and the life-or-death decisions they must make in the blink of an eye.

THE MURDER TAPES

New Season Premieres Tuesday, October 18 at 10/9c on ID

Homicide investigations unfold through dramatic real footage in this groundbreaking series. Over the course of each episode of THE MURDER TAPES, viewers hear first hand from the homicide detective that handled the investigation and get an up-close perspective of each case using raw, unfiltered footage from body cams at the crime scene, surveillance cameras and interrogation room video.

THE FREEWAY KILLER: LOST MURDER TAPES

New Special Premieres Sunday, October 23 at 9/8c on ID & Available to Stream the Same Day on discovery+

In 1970s California, a serial killer dumps young boys’ bodies along the freeways. An L.A. street reporter on the case receives information that embroils him in the dilemma of a lifetime. Decades later, lost confession tapes help experts uncover the truth.

AMERICAN MONSTER

New Season Premieres Sunday, October 30 at 9/8c on ID & Available to Stream the Same Day on discovery+

If you looked into the eyes of a killer, would you know? In AMERICAN MONSTER, viewers find out. On any street, behind any smile, lurks an AMERICAN MONSTER. Never-before-seen-video footage looks straight into the eyes of a killer, hidden in plain sight.

