Read Time:2 Minute, 10 Second
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 9/14/2022
- Apparently, Erika pissed everyone off with her rant.
- I love Dorit’s PJs she is wearing when she is talking to Erika about the events from the night before.
- Dorit doesn’t seem to be on Erika’s side, but she seems willing to let her rant some more.
- Wait, so Erika is no longer staying with Kyle?
- This hat experience Kyle organized actually seems like a lot of fun.
- Erika’s attitude is getting on my nerves. I am glad Crystal is correctly explaining how this lawsuit dismissal and refile works.
- Rinna was kind of rude trying Kendall Jenner’s tequila in front of Kathy after Kathy asked her to try hers.
- That being said, Kathy was also kind of rude to the bartender. I get why she left, but she could have handled the situation differently.
- Why are they setting hats on fire? I am so confused.
- I am on Kyle’s side here, Dorit committed to going to the event with her and she bailed. Erika may be upset, but I would be hurt if my friends bailed too, especially since this was an event that meant a lot to Kyle.
- Did Rinna leave the event to go see Diana, Dorit and Erika just to explain how hurt Kyle was over the situation?
- Rinna is wrong, most of us want to hear the truth, but we want to hear it in a way that is not nasty or condescending.
- Of course, this dinner event is going to have fighting….why Rinna and Mauricio had to step into the Dorit/Kyle fight is beyond me.
- So….Kyle calls Erika out on her behavior and then decides F it and more or less lets it go? Garcelle is right, there is a double standard.
- Now Dorit is mad at Crystal for being mad at Erika and her behavior…..and claiming they don’t know enough about the situation to judge?
- Is Crystal the only one with any logic here? She read the article and is calling Erika out for her crappy behavior and attitude toward the situation.
- Crystal is also right in pointing out the double standard with these women.
- WOW….the way Erika is yelling at Crystal is not okay….I feel so bad for Crystal, but amazed by how she is staying so composed.
- WTF with that ending? I am so confused….
- More next week, stay tuned.