September 1, 2022

Freeform Announces 31 Days of Halloween Schedule

Sammi Turano September 1, 2022
Happy Halloween, witches! Grab your popcorn and get ready to be spooked as you settle in to watch another year of Freeform’s spooky October programming. The highly anticipated “31 Nights of Halloween” is back all month long with a lineup of Halloween films, including beloved classics and recent hits.

 

From Oct. 1-31, viewers can celebrate Halloween at home with haunting movies, including fan favorites “Ghostbusters” (1984), “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride,” “Halloweentown,” “Maleficent“ and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” Films new to the lineup this year include Academy Award® winner “Get Out,” “Halloween” (2018) and “A Quiet Place,” among others. The network also released a trailer for the programming event; check it out HERE. Last October, “31 Nights of Halloween” propelled Freeform to rank No. 1 among primetime cable networks in entertainment across Adults 18-34, Women 18-34, and Men 18-34 (excludes sports).*

 

*Source: Nielsen, L+3, 10/1-10/31/21, 6p-11p strict daypart, excludes sports. Tie among M18-34.

Below is a night-by-night list of the programming airing during “31 Nights of Halloween”:

Saturday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)

11:20 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

11:30 p.m. EDT/ PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

 

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

10:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

 

Monday, Oct. 3

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992) – Freeform Premiere

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters (2016)”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Tuesday, Oct. 4

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

 

Wednesday, Oct. 5

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Madagascar”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Thursday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Madagascar”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Friday, Oct. 7

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

1:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

Saturday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Sunday, Oct. 9

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Get Out” – Freeform Premiere

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloween” (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “A Quiet Place” – Freeform Premiere

 

Monday, Oct. 10

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “A Quiet Place”

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Get Out”

4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloween” (2018)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Happy Death Day” – Freeform Premiere

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Happy Death Day 2U” – Freeform Premiere

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 11

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Wednesday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Thursday, Oct. 13 (TIM BURTON DAY)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

 

Friday, Oct. 14

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Episodes

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Episodes

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hook”

10:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

12:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

 

Sunday, Oct. 16

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

11:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

1:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)

Monday, Oct. 17

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

POP’N KNOWLEDGE DOUBLE FEATURE

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Tuesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Fright Night” (2011)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice” POP’N KNOWLEDGE

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Wednesday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Fright Night” (2011)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Thursday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)

 

 

Friday, Oct. 21

10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Episodes

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992)

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

 

Sunday, Oct. 23

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc” (Disney-Pixar)

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

 

Monday, Oct. 24

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2003)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Tuesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Wednesday, Oct. 26

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

 

Thursday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ready or Not”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992)

 

Friday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Office” Episodes

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

 

Sunday, Oct. 30

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Witches” (1990)

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

12:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Monday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

