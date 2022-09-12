Emmys 2022: All The Winners
Congratulations to this year’s Emmy winners!
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
WINNER: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
WINNER: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Dopesick, Danny Strong
The Dropout, Michael Showalter
The Dropout, Francesca Gregorini
Maid, John Wells
Station Eleven, Hiro Murai
WINNER: The White Lotus, Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Dopesick, Danny Strong
The Dropout, Elizabeth Meriwether
Impeachment: American Crime Story, Sarah Burgess
Maid, Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven, Patrick Sommerville
WINNER: The White Lotus, Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Ali Wong: Don Wong, Ali Wong
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy, Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman
WINNER: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael
Nicole Byer, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), Nicole Byer
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, Norm Macdonald
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Abbott Elementary, “Pilot,” Quinta Brunson
Barry, “710N,” Duffy Boudreau
Barry, “starting now,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Hacks, “The One, the Only,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime,” Steve Martin and John Hoffman
Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” Jane Becker
What We Do in the Shadows, “The Casino,” Sarah Naftalis
What We Do in the Shadows, “The Wellness Center,” Stefani Robinson
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go,” Jason Bateman
Severance, “The We We Are,” Ben Stiller
WINNER: Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light,” Hwang Dong-hyuk
Succession, “All the Bells Say,” Mark Mylod
Succession, “The Disruption,” Cathy Yan
Succession, “Too Much Birthday,” Lorene Scarfaria
Yellowjackets, “Pilot,” Karen Kusama
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Atlanta, “New Jazz,” Hiro Murai
Barry, “710N,” Bill Hader
Hacks, “There Will Be Blood,” Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,” Mary Lou Belli
Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy from 6B,” Cherien Dabis
Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime,” Jamie Babbit
WINNER: Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” MJ Delaney
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, “Plan and Execution,” Thomas Schnauz
Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go,” Chris Mundy
Severance, “The We We Are,” Dan Erickson
Squid Game, “One Lucky Day,” Hwang Dong-hyuk
WINNER: Succession, “All the Bells Say,” Jesse Armstrong
Yellowjackets, “F Sharp,” Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson
Yellowjackets, “Pilot,” Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick, Hulu
The Dropout, Hulu
Inventing Anna, Netflix
Pam & Tommy, Hulu
WINNER: The White Lotus, HBO
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
WINNER: Succession
Yellowjackets