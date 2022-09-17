Dancing With The Stars 31 Week 1 Dances
Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/desireemurphy_/status/1570957649973514240/photo/1, found on Reddit
Joseph/Dani: jive to “Pump It”
Selma/Sasha: VW to “The Time of My Life”
Wayne/Witney: cha cha to “She’s A Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)”
Sam/Cheryl: foxtrot to “Hold Me Closer”
Charli/Mark: cha cha to “Savage (Major Lazer Remix)”
Heidi/Artem: cha cha to “Lady Marmalade”
Jessie/Alan: cha cha to “Sweet Home Alabama”
Trevor/Emma: quickstep to “Dancing with Myself”
Daniel/Britt: tango to “Barbra Streisand”
Teresa/Pasha: tango to “We Found Love”
Vinny/Koko: salsa to “Titi Me Pregunto”
Cheryl/Louis: cha cha to “Give It Up”
Jason/Peta: cha cha to “Get Lucky”
Shangela/Gleb: salsa to “When I Grow Up”
Jordin/Brandon: cha cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”
Gabby/Val: jive to “As it Was”