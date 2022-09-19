Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 9/19/2022: The Disney Plus Premiere
Tonight is the season premiere of Dancing With The Stars 31 on Disney Plus. We have sixteen pairs dancing tonight with one going home at the end of the night.
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro host, with Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging.
Celebrity: Jordin Sparks
Claim to Fame: American Idol winner
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Sammi:I like how she did a Whitney tribute since they worked together and she is a huge fan.
The dance is great and shows that she is a natural dancer. She looks a bit nervous, but other than that, it is a good, solid performance with lots of chemistry and fun moments.
Len: He appreciates that it was a proper dance and thinks it was fantastic.
Derek: She needs to work on her foot placement, but he loved it overall.
Bruno: It was a sparkling performance, but she needs to work on precision.
Carrie Ann: She did not disappoint.
Scores: 7-6-6-7=26/40
Celebrity: Sam Champion
Claim to Fame: ABC Meteorologist
Pro: Cheryl Burke
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Hold Me Closer
Sammi: That was so cute! He looks like he is having the time of his life and I am here for it!
Derek: He is so sweet to watch and he loves his smile.
Bruno: The forecast is good for him!
Carrie Ann: He was nervous, but sweet.
Len: It started with some dark clouds, but it was a fantastic performance.
Scores: 5-5-5-5=20/40
Celebrity:Heidi D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: Reality star
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Lady Marmalade
Sammi: She seems like she is going to be a fun contestant. She did a really good job for her first time out, but it was obvious she was very nervous. I think with more practice, she will be just fine.
Bruno: She is a red hot mama.
Carrie Ann: She is amazing.
Len: She did well, but needs freedom in her movement.
Derek: He thinks she did well, but wonders who her husband/Charli’s dad will vote for.
Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/30
Celebrity:Daniel Durant
Claim to Fame: CODA star
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Tango
Song: Barbra Streisand
Sammi: He is so cute and Britt is so sweet. I am thrilled she is willing to learn ASL to help better communicate with him.
The dance was so much fun and he seems like he is going to be a great asset to the show.
Carrie Ann: He is going to be a great asset to the school.
Len: He is so excited to see him do more in the show.
Derek: He wanted more movement, but overall, he was impressive.
Bruno: He was a magnetic performer.
Scores: 7-6-7-7=27/40
Celebrity: Jessie James Decker
Claim to Fame: Country Singer
Pro: Alan Bernsen
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Sweet Home Alabama
Sammi: She seems like she is really willing to work for this. If nothing else, she looks like she is having a blast out there.
Len: She needs to work on her legs.
Derek: He agrees she needs to work on her legs, but thinks she did well.
Bruno: He liked the country, but she lost the dance.
Carrie Ann: She loves how she went for it.
Scores: 5-5-5-5=20/40
Celebrity: Teresa Giudice
Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of New Jersey star
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Tango
Song: We Found Love
Sammi: She is so fun to watch and I love how she did her infamous table flip. Her dancing needs a bit more finesse, but I know she will get there.
Derek: She needs to work on her focus, but did well.
Bruno: She needs to become the dance.
Carrie Ann: She should take up space.
Len: She lost focus halfway through.
Scores: 5-5-5-5=20/40
Celebrity: Wayne Brady
Claim to Fame: TV star
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: She’s A Bad Mama Jamma
Sammi: I love how he is doing this for his grandma. The dance is a lot of fun and he is definitely proving to have natural talent….I think he may be a contender and early favorite.
Bruno: Welcome to Wayne’s Dance World!
Carrie Ann: She loved the dance, but thinks he needed to smooth things out.
Len: It was the most watchable dance of the night so far.
Derek: He is an iconic performer.
Scores: 7-7-7-8=29/40
Celebrity: Cheryl Ladd
Claim to Fame: Charlie’s Angels star
Pro: Louis Van Amstel
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Give It Up
Sammi: I just adore the two of them together. She is a very impressive dancer for someone her age and has a sweet, bubbly personality.
Carrie Ann: She loves her swagger, but thinks it was a bit too simple.
Len: It had nice action and chemistry.
Derek: He was smiling through the whole thing.
Bruno: She is a radiant angel who needs a bit of devil.
Scores: 6-5-5-5=21/40
Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino
Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star
Pro: Koko Iwasaki
Dance: Salsa
Song: Titi Me Pregunto
Sammi: It looked like a very clubby dance, but still fun. He definitely needs to work on his technique, but I think he will do well with more practice.
Len: He thinks it was rough.
Derek: He got ahead of the music.
Bruno: The timing was off, so it was amazing he finished.
Carrie Ann: He has presence, but he let Koko do all the work.
Scores: 4-4-4-5=17/40
Celebrity: Shangela
Claim to Fame: RuPaul’s Drag Race star
Pro: Glen Savchenko
Dance: Salsa
Song: When I Grow Up
Sammi: That was by far my favorite dance of the night. The two of them are so fun, exciting and those moves were incredible!
Derek: He loved the side by side.
Bruno:He thought it was hot and spicy.
Carrie Ann: They were fierce.
Len: It was a fantastic dance.
Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40
Celebrity: Trevor Donovan
Claim to Fame: Hallmark star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Dancing With Myself
Sammi: He seems so nervous, but managed to do a good, solid dance. I know he is afraid of dancing, but hopefully he will stay on the show and overcome his fear.
Bruno: It was quite a ride!
Carrie Ann: There was a lift, but she liked the content.
Len: It lacked control.
Derek: It wasn’t a catastrophe.
Scores: 5-5-5-6=21/40
Celebrity: Gabby Windey
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Jive
Song: As It Was
Sammi: She is definitely a front runner. I like her dancing and the chemistry between the two of them. She is graceful and beautiful to watch.
Carrie Ann: She is blown away by them.
Len: It was great!
Derek: It was the best dance of the night.
Bruno: It was first class.
Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40
Celebrity: Joseph Baena
Claim to Fame: Fitness model
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Jive
Song: Pump It
Sammi: There was something so endearing about this dance….he seems like he is a ball of energy and she just seemed there for it all. They do need some work, but overall, I think they have potential.
Len: He needs to work on his feet.
Derek: He thinks it was enjoyable.
Bruno: He liked the musicality.
Carrie Ann: He reminded her of Iman from last season.
Scores: 6-5-6-6=23/40
Celebrity: Jason Lewis
Claim to Fame: Sex and the City star
Pro:Peta Murgatroyd
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Get Lucky
Sammi: He seemed to really be struggling. I feel bad for him because he is trying, but it wasn’t working.
Derek: They can only get better.
Bruno: Don’t count out loud.
Carrie Ann: He needs to breathe.
Len: It was disappointing.
Scores: 5-4-4-5=18/40
Celebrity: Selma Blair
Claim to Fame: TV/film actress/MS advocate
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Time of My Life
Sammi: I cried watching this. One of my good friends has MS and is so strong like Selma. Seeing this dance made me think of her and how glad I am that people like Selma are bringing awareness to MS. The dance was also so beautiful and elegant, making it one of the top ones of the night.
Bruno: She created magic.
Carrie Ann: She danced like a true artist.
Len: She did beautifully and should never underestimate herself.
Derek: Her strength and courage define her, not her illness.
Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40
Celebrity:Charli D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: TikTok star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Savage
Sammi: That was a good way to end the night. I am thrilled Mark is back and think he and Charlie have a good partnership. I am curious to see how it goes in the future.
Carrie Ann: Welcome to Disney Plus, TikTok!
Len: She nailed it!
Derek: Welcome back, Mark and Charli exceeded his expectations.
Bruno: This was the cherry on the cake tonight.
Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Bottom two: Teresa and Pasha, Jason and Peta
Eliminated: Jason and Peta