Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Songs and Dances
- Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese Waltz to If I Can Dream
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will pentorm a Jive to Jailhouse Rock
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to Burning Love
- Sam Champion, nd pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Viennese Waltz to Heartbreak Hotel
- Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to Bossa Nova Baby
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Foxtrot to Suspicious Minds
- Jessie James Decker and or Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to Trouble
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Rumba to Always on My Mind
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Jive to King Creole
- Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Jive to All Shook Up
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Quickstep to Viva Las Vegas
- Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will performs a Tango to A Little Less Conversation
- Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Quickstep to Shake, Rattle and Roll
- Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Quickstep to Hound Dog
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to Can’t Help Falling In Love