America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/6/2022

Act 1: Kristen Cruz (singer): She takes on Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Miley Cyrus and completely knocks it out of the park. The power in her voice is incredible and she shows so much passion while she sings.

Simon is not a fan, but the others seem to enjoy the performance.

Act 2: Mervant Vera (rapping magician): He does a freestyle rap while choosing cards chosen by Terry. He has no idea what they say, so it makes it even more impressive. He then shows an incredible message about how people should live their dreams because everything and anything is possible. He then incorporates the song Inspire (chosen by Heidi) and gives the audience and judges each a card with the word INSPIRE written on the front.

The judges are blown away and think he deserves to be here.

Act 3: Travis Japan (boy band): They do a cute 90s esque performance that reminds me of NSYNC of Backstreet Boys in their heyday. It is cute and nostalgic, making my one-more-year-of-my-thirties self feel young again.

Howie buzzes them and the other judges think that the audition was better.

Act 4: Max Ostler (dancer): He does a routine to Castle on the Hill and is quite good. There is something so sweet and innocent about his performance, making him stand out in a unique way.

The judges seem quite impressed with his performance, calling it poetry in motion.

Act 5: Jordan Conley (comedian): He is the wildcard pick. Tonight’s set takes on living by Disneyland and….not being able to commit crimes. It is an interesting way to do comedy and I am curious to see what else he can do.

The judges loved it!

Act 6: Kristy Sellers (pole dancer): She is able to tell a story through her pole dancing with animation happening behind her. It was jaw droppingly GOOD and completely mind blowing. The animation reminded me of the Animators Palate dinner show on Disney cruises.

The judges are amazed by her and love the act.

Act 7: Blade 2 Blade (danger): It is a combination of fire, danger and pole dancing. It is like a Cirque dul Soliel act on steroids and I am here for it.

The judges think they are bringing something intense and are what the show needs.

Act 8: Urban Crew (dance troupe): They brought down the house like nobody’s business. WOW. That was by far one of the best acts of the season…..WOW. That is all I can say.

The judges are blown away!

Act 9: Aubrey Burchell (singer): She has such a powerful voice…..win or lose, she is going places. I definitely see her getting a recording contract by the end of the year.

Howie isn’t sure about the song choice, but they all love her performance.

Act 10: Shu Takada (yo yo performer): I had no idea one could do so much with a yo yo, but this proved me wrong. I am in awe watching him because these tricks are so incredible. I am curious to see how he can top this?

The judges love it and think he really knows how to put on a show.

Act 11: Mayyas (dance troupe/Sofia’s Golden Buzzer): To quote Rhett and Polly on Teen Witch…..TOP THAT! That was by FAR the best act we have seen in the show’s history, BAR NONE. WOW!

The judges LOVE them and Sofia even jumps on stage with them to celebrate.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned!

