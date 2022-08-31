Read Time:2 Minute, 17 Second
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/31/2022
- So is this episode just going to be a recap of Rinna screaming?
- Oh, now we are going to bash Sutton for no apparent reason?
- I get wanting to support Rinna, but she also needs to take responsibility for her actions.
- This is a team Diana fail! I guess Diana put her shirt on backwards and went to Garcelle’s?
- I am glad that not only is Garcelle willing to give Diana a chance, but she is advising Diana to do the same for Sutton.
- I am actually on Diana’s side with the hotel thing. I prefer having my own space and my own things, so a hotel allows me to have more privacy.
- Diana having crystals and energy cleansers is not an all together bad idea. I could use it in certain situations.
- Seeing Lisa read the book about her mom’s attack is truly heartbreaking, I cannot imagine what it was like finding it and then reading about it.
- Dorit’s recovery story is something so important and powerful.
- I love Garcelle’s outfit during her conversation with Sheree.
- Crystal is right, how can Erika expect people to NOT know about the earring debacle?
- The Aspen house looks so cozy and comfortable.
- Kathy seems like a little kid trying to get her dinner.
- This Ouija game is going to end in disaster, I can bet on it.
- This episode seems to be taking forever…..and this was supposed to be the big OMG episode?
- I don’t want to be called a liar, thief or pedophile….okay, Kathy. I agree, but the statement was so random.
- They are fighting over a f**king Instagram unfollow? WTF?
- Sutton is right, no one defended her over being called the C word, but they attack her over Instagram. It makes no sense.
- What did Diana say and why is she laughing so hard? Why is Garcelle so upset over it?
- Oh…she said she is one, meaning (I assume Sutton?) she is a C-word. I get Garcelle being mad now.
- What is Diana even talking about? When did Sutton go after her when she was on the floor? I know that her words were not the best at the party, but they were not as bad as Diana is making it out to be.
- Crystal is right. This is asinine.
- Kyle respects Diana for being honest and then is upset at Sutton for showing her emotions. Isn’t showing emotions being honest too?
- More next week, stay tuned.
