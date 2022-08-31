0 0
September 1, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/31/2022

Sammi Turano August 31, 2022


THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)


  • So is this episode just going to be a recap of Rinna screaming?

 

  • Oh, now we are going to bash Sutton for no apparent reason?

 

  • I get wanting to support Rinna, but she also needs to take responsibility for her actions.

 

  • This is a team Diana fail! I guess Diana put her shirt on backwards and went to Garcelle’s?

 

  • I am glad that not only is Garcelle willing to give Diana a chance, but she is advising Diana to do the same for Sutton.

 

  • I am actually on Diana’s side with the hotel thing. I prefer having my own space and my own things, so a hotel allows me to have more privacy.

 

  • Diana having crystals and energy cleansers is not an all together bad idea. I could use it in certain situations.

 

  • Seeing Lisa read the book about her mom’s attack is truly heartbreaking, I cannot imagine what it was like finding it and then reading about it.

 

  • Dorit’s recovery story is something so important and powerful.

 

  • I love Garcelle’s outfit during her conversation with Sheree.

 

  • Crystal is right, how can Erika expect people to NOT know about the earring debacle?

 

 

  • The Aspen house looks so cozy and comfortable.

 

  • Kathy seems like a little kid trying to get her dinner.

 

  • This Ouija game is going to end in disaster, I can bet on it.

 

  • This episode seems to be taking forever…..and this was supposed to be the big OMG episode?

 

  • I don’t want to be called a liar, thief or pedophile….okay, Kathy. I agree, but the statement was so random.

 

  • They are fighting over a f**king Instagram unfollow? WTF?

 

  • Sutton is right, no one defended her over being called the C word, but they attack her over Instagram. It makes no sense.

 

  • What did Diana say and why is she laughing so hard? Why is Garcelle so upset over it?

 

  • Oh…she said she is one, meaning (I assume Sutton?) she is a C-word. I get Garcelle being mad now.

 

  • What is Diana even talking about? When did Sutton go after her when she was on the floor? I know that her words were not the best at the party, but they were not as bad as Diana is making it out to be.

 

  • Crystal is right. This is asinine.

 

  • Kyle respects Diana for being honest and then is upset at Sutton for showing her emotions. Isn’t showing emotions being honest too?

 

  • More next week, stay tuned.

