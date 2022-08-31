0 0
September 1, 2022

Survivor 43 Cast Announced

August 31, 2022
Survivor 43 Cast Announced

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off an all-reality Wednesday night and returns for its 43rd season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

After 22 years on television, 646 castaways and 639 torch snuffs, the premiere of season 43 will be the CBS Original series’ 621st episode, launching a new chapter of the groundbreaking reality competition. SURVIVOR continues to evolve when these 18 new players are stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji and must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day.

These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.

The individuals competing on season 43 are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall:

NameCassidy Clark

Age: 26

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Designer

NameCody Assenmacher

Age: 35

Hometown: Preston, Iowa

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Elevator sales

NameDwight Moore

Age: 22

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn.

Occupation: Graduate student

NameElisabeth “Elie” Scott

Age: 31

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Clinical psychologist

NameGeo Bustamante

Age: 36

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Project manager

NameJames Jones

Age: 37

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Event planner

NameJeanine Zheng

Age: 24

Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: UX designer

NameJesse Lopez

Age: 30

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Occupation: Political science PhD

NameJustine Brennan

Age: 29

Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif.

Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Occupation: Cyber security sales

NameKarla Cruz Godoy

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: Newark, Del.

Occupation: Educational project manager

NameLindsay Carmine

Age: 42

Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.

Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa.

Occupation: Pediatric nurse

NameMike ‘Gabler’ Gabler

Age: 52

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho

Occupation: Heart valve specialist

NameMorriah Young

Age: 28

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Teacher

NameNneka Ejere

Age: 43

Hometown: Weatherford, Texas

Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas

Occupation: Pharmacist

 

NameNoelle Lambert

Age: 25

Hometown: Londonderry, N.H.

Current Residence: Manchester, N.H.

Occupation: U.S. Paralympian

NameOwen Knight

Age: 30

Hometown: Bethesda, Md.

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: College admissions director

NameRyan Medrano

Age: 25

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

Current Residence: El Paso, Texas

Occupation: Warehouse associate

NameSami Layadi

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Pet cremator

