0 0

Read Time: 5 Minute, 55 Second

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Recap for S1E2: The Spirit Queen

Party time in Millwood 6 months ago:

We see Imogen drunk before she was pregnant and wanting to kill Karen Beasley as she stated last episode. For real though, did parties like this actually happen in high school?

Greg and Karen are fighting….did this cause the kiss? He wants Karen to be like Imogen….he definitely likes her.

Kelly the other annoying Beasley sees Imogen and Greg and tells Karen about the kiss. We see the big blow out between the former BFFs.

Back to present time! Imogen tells the girls that there is a video of Karen drunk at the party. Why would Imogen have it and keep it. This is how they are going to kill Karen to by destroying her reputation. We see the video. Of course it’s of drunk Karen mad at Greg. Tyler, you are a jerk for recording this.

These girls definitely want revenge and are out for blood.

All the parents are confronting the girls about what they supposedly did. Not for nothing but shouldn’t they have a little more faith in their daughters? Especially Mouse, she doesn’t seem like she would hurt a fly,1 let alone a rat.

Okay Tabby enough with the movie references! We get it, you like movies, stop making it your whole personality. This couldn’t even be a drinking game because we would all be bombed by the first 10 minutes of the show.

The girls all get video messages from someone showing they were the one that did all those things to Karen.

The girls all believe it is Karen taunting them and this makes them decide to get their revenge. We know better than to believe that is Karen it is A or Masked Stalker. I haven’t decided if I think it is the same person or two different people yet.

Tabby and Imogen are campaigning for Imogen to be Spirit Queen. The girls are going to have a Vote for Imogen campaign before the movie screening Tabby is hosting. With a little reverse psychology, they make it to where Karen says she will be there because it’s Karen and she probably will have something up her sleeve.

Poor Chip…don’t get dragged in on this you know it’s wrong. Say NO to Tabby’s idea and her insane amount of movie references.

The whole school (or most) are at the movie screening and we see the Masked Stalker peeking in through a hole inthe audience. The video starts as a vote for Karen but turns to a video of drunken Karen bashing Greg and his horrible sex as she wants to show hers if she sees his to the director of this video Tyler. The video ends and Karen runs out

.

Wes is definitely trying to groom Tabby. I hope she realizes what a creep he is. He was ready to yell at Chip for the video but when Tabby confessed it was all OK, just a “fuck up”

Imogen and Karen meet up in a graveyard because it’s their thing. Ok, creepy! Ever hear of the mall?

We flashback to the party. Imogen went back to get her sweater and saves Karen from Tyler. Hmm, now that we see the sweater….that’s the outfit we see Imogen in when she is on the beach and they are saying she got pregnant by the lifeguard. What happened when she left Karen? Did the whole party end in the time it took Imogen to leave and come back?

Karen and Imogen have a face-off about all the videos and Karen says she has no idea about the videos Imogen is talking about. When will these girls learn nothing is what it seems?

Why has no one brought up the janitor or found his body. RIP….sorry I called you a creepy janitor.

Twin swap! We have a twin swap…..SPOILER IF YOU HAVEN’T READ THE BOOKS! THIS COULD BE A HUGE EASTER EGG FOR US!

The twins want their own revenge they want to pull a Carrie on Imogen when she is crowned Spirit Queen. Kelly as Karen drops out of the running for Spirit Queen and Imogen is now going to be Spirit Queen at the dance. everything is falling into place for the Beasley twins to get there revenge for the video.

Imogen doesn’t want to go to the dance she has nothing to wear but of course her new gal pals convince her go.

This just means one thing is going to happen GETTING READY MONTAGE!

The sheriff indirectly confronts Noa about what she saw and how she knows, telling her it’s best to keep her mouth shut. But Noa isn’t putting up with his crap. She gets her ankle monitor off for the night to be at the dance. Love Noa and Shawn!!!

It is dance time and Imogen mistakes Kelly for Karen. Or did she? Is this another twin swap?

Karen is in the bathroom getting ready to turn the dance in to a scene from Carrie. We see Masked Stalker heading toward the dance, just in time for Imogen to be crowned Spirit Queen.

We see Karen on top of the catwalk with the bucket of red paint. Mouse points out Karen and they all try to get her attention. Why didn’t the principal look to see what everyone was pointing at?

Masked Stalker is behind Karen and pushes her off in a similar way of death as Angela….blood pooling out to Imogen’s shoes and all.

In true A fashion, the girls all get a text at the same time familiar text chimes and all.

To thine own self be true. One bully down. Five more to go. Keep quiet about me or you’re next.

-A

Imogen looks up and sees Masked Stalker looking down. Everyone is running out of the dance screaming that Karen killed herself. One student bumps into Masked Stalker and asks, “Who the fuck are you supposed to be” realizing that was a mistake runs away. I wonder if he will tell anyone what he saw?

My final thoughts.

Still enjoying this show and I can’t wait to see where it leads.

We definitely aren’t in Rosewood anymore if you couldn’t tell already. The dance décor is a big giveaway. Millwood’s school budget is nowhere near what Rosewood’s budget was.

A is definitely darker and out for blood

Karen and Kelly definitely switched places now Karen will have to always be Kelly….just my guess, but I definitely think this happened.

I wonder if the girls heard about the Rosewood A? Maybe not…..they would have been young when it happened. Maybe they will go to Rosewood and seek help.

Will Imogen put the baby up for adoption? If they go to Rosewood for help with A, maybe Aria and Ezra will adopt the baby?

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Melanie Argento mct1106@gmail.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Continue Reading

Social Media