ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/3/2022
- This Horsetown place looks like a blast, but sadly, I am allergic to horses and cannot go to a place like this.
- Bri and Shelly are team captains–red and blue, respectively.
- Team Shelly: Brandi, Christian, Amanda, Willie. Emily, Shanika
- Team Bri: Fred, Dara, Michael, Gabe, Derrick, Bowen
- Menu: Bone-in steaks with one starch, two veggies and a sauce.
- The blue team seems to be fighting over the use of compound butter and already getting on each other’s nerves.
- The red team is warned to prioritize what they are cooking.
- Apple slaw sounds interesting.
- Amanda being scared of using the mandolin is so relatable.
- The rib eye that the red team made sounds delicious. I am glad it was a hit for the judges’ diff
- I am glad Bri took responsibility for putting too much apple in the slaw.
- No sear on the blue team’s steak? How did that happen? Also, I agree there needs to be more than compound butter.
- Adding mint, rosemary and paprika to the compound butter sounds like a disaster in the making.
- The blue team is not communicating well at all.
- Poor Gabe got overheated and needed to step awat.
- Brandi seems overwhelmed with everyone giving her different orders. That would frustrate me as well.
- How the heck did the corn get cold?
- Chef Ramsay throwing food is such a mood.
- The entire blue team is annoying me with their whining and fighting.
- Someone sent back an entirely raw steak from the blue team and Shelly is PISSED!
- More food is getting thrown.
- Finally, FINALLY…everyone is served and eating.
- Red team wins!
- The blue team will now have to send someone home.
- Shelly is eliminated.
- More next week, stay tuned.
