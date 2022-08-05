August 6, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/3/2022

Sammi Turano August 5, 2022
0 0
2 min read
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/3/2022

MASTERCHEF: Gordon Ramsay in the “Back to Win: Cooking For Horse Town U.S.A.” episode airing Wednesday, Aug 3 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 29 Second

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/3/2022

  • This Horsetown place looks like a blast, but sadly, I am allergic to horses and cannot go to a place like this.
  • Bri and Shelly are team captains–red and blue, respectively.
  • Team Shelly: Brandi, Christian, Amanda, Willie. Emily, Shanika
  • Team Bri: Fred, Dara, Michael, Gabe, Derrick, Bowen
  • Menu: Bone-in steaks with one starch, two veggies and a sauce.
  • The blue team seems to be fighting over the use of compound butter and already getting on each other’s nerves.
  • The red team is warned to prioritize what they are cooking.
  • Apple slaw sounds interesting.
  • Amanda being scared of using the mandolin is so relatable.
  • The rib eye that the red team made sounds delicious. I am glad it was a hit for the judges’ diff
  • I am glad Bri took responsibility for putting too much apple in the slaw.
  • No sear on the blue team’s steak? How did that happen? Also, I agree there needs to be more than compound butter.
  • Adding mint, rosemary and paprika to the compound butter sounds like a disaster in the making.
  • The blue team is not communicating well at all.
  • Poor Gabe got overheated and needed to step awat.
  • Brandi seems overwhelmed with everyone giving her different orders. That would frustrate me as well.
  • How the heck did the corn get cold?
  • Chef Ramsay throwing food is such a mood.
  • The entire blue team is annoying me with their whining and fighting.
  • Someone sent back an entirely raw steak from the blue team and Shelly is PISSED!
  • More food is getting thrown.
  • Finally, FINALLY…everyone is served and eating.
  • Red team wins!
  • The blue team will now have to send someone home.
  • Shelly is eliminated.
  • More next week, stay tuned.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media
Tags:

More Stories

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Recap for Episode 4: The (Fe)male Gaze
0 0
11 min read

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Recap for Episode 4: The (Fe)male Gaze

August 5, 2022 Melanie Argento
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/3/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/3/2022

August 4, 2022 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/5/2022: The Showmance and the Blindside
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/5/2022: The Showmance and the Blindside

August 4, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/3/2022
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/3/2022

August 5, 2022 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit with John Walsh Announces Return Date and Specials
0 0
4 min read

In Pursuit with John Walsh Announces Return Date and Specials

August 5, 2022 Sammi Turano
Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Recap for Episode 4: The (Fe)male Gaze
0 0
11 min read

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Recap for Episode 4: The (Fe)male Gaze

August 5, 2022 Melanie Argento
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/3/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/3/2022

August 4, 2022 Sammi Turano