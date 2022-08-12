August 12, 2022

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Highlights for 8/11/22

Sammi Turano August 12, 2022
MASTERCHEF: L-R: Gordon Ramsay, guest judge Christine Ha, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez in the “Winners Mystery Box with Christine Ha” episode airing Wednesday, Aug 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
  • Season three winner Christine Ha is back in the kitchen.
  • Everyone is in tears seeing her return, myself included. She is such an accomplished, amazing woman.
  • This week’s mystery box includes staple Vietnamese ingredients. They must use all the ingredients to make a Vietnamese dish with help from a limited pantry.
  • I have never heard of half these dishes, nor have I ever cooked Vietnamese food, much less eaten it! I am really learning a lot tonight.
  • Poor Brandi burned her pork belly and has no time to start over, so now she has to make do with what is left.
  • There is a lot of pressure in the kitchen tonight–no pun intended.
  • It is always so nerve wracking to see the judges walk around and taste each dish.

Top 3:

  • Michael–Vietnamese beef stew
  • Christian–Vegetable beef pho
  • Dara–Rice porridge

Michael wins immunity!

Bottom 3:

  • Bri–Pan seared salmon
  • Brandi–Vietnamese pork belly
  • Emily– Lemongrass pork salad

Bri is eliminated.

  • More next week, stay tuned!

 

