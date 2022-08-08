Read Time:35 Second
Grease Star Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Olivia Newton-John, best known for playing Sandy in Grease opposite John Travolta, has died. She was 73 years old.
The actress/singer battled breast cancer on and off since 1992. Her husband John Easterling posted a statement via social media:
In addition to Grease, Olivia is known for her role (and music) in Xanadu and her extensive musical career, which included the smash hit Physical. She was also vocal about her cancer battle and how she chose to use alternative options for treatment.
She is survived by her husband John and daughter Chloe. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her family during this time.
Social Media
