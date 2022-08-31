0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 7 Second

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/31/2022

Tonight is the fourth results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Two acts will move to the next round and everyone else will go home.

The show opens with a Riverdance performance, which is incredible. I am obsessed with Riverdance and hope to one day see them live.

After a recap, we get to some results.

Merissa Beddows and Bayley Graham are called to the stage. Merissa is safe for now, Bayley is eliminated.

Acapop and Metaphysic are the next to find out their fates. Acapop is eliminated, Metaphysic is safe for now.

Harper, Jack Williams and Lazy Generation are next on stage. Jack is in the top five, everyone else is eliminated.

Lily Meola and Jannick Holste are up next, with Lily in the top five ans Jannick going home.

Lee Collinson and Mike E Winfield are the last to find out their fates. Lee is eliminated, Mike is in the top five.

Piff the Magic Dragon performs and is delightful as always.

Top three reveal! Mike, Lily and Metaphysic are moving on!

Now it is time to narrow it to the top two. Lily is eliminated, giving Mike and Metaphysic the top two spots for the night.

More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Continue Reading

Social Media