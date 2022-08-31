0 0
September 1, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/31/2022

Sammi Turano August 31, 2022
0 0
2 min read
America's Got Talent Recap for 8/31/2022

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 1 Results” Episode 1716 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lily Meola, Terry Crews, Mike E. Winfield -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 7 Second

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/31/2022

Tonight is the fourth results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Two acts will move to the next round and everyone else will go home.

 

The show opens with a Riverdance performance, which is incredible. I am obsessed with Riverdance and hope to one day see them live.

 

After a recap, we get to some results.

 

Merissa Beddows and Bayley Graham are called to the stage. Merissa is safe for now, Bayley is eliminated.

 

Acapop and Metaphysic are the next to find out their fates. Acapop is eliminated, Metaphysic is safe for now.

 

Harper, Jack Williams and Lazy Generation are next on stage. Jack is in the top five, everyone else is eliminated.

 

Lily Meola and Jannick Holste are up next, with Lily in the top five ans Jannick going home.

 

Lee Collinson and Mike E Winfield are the last to find out their fates. Lee is eliminated, Mike is in the top five.

 

Piff the Magic Dragon performs and is delightful as always.

 

Top three reveal! Mike, Lily and Metaphysic are moving on!

 

Now it is time to narrow it to the top two. Lily is eliminated, giving Mike and Metaphysic the top two spots for the night.

 

More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media
Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/31/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/31/2022

August 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/31/2022: Who Won POV?
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/31/2022: Who Won POV?

August 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh Captured Recap for 8/31/2022
0 0
5 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh Captured Recap for 8/31/2022

August 31, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/31/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/31/2022

August 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent Recap for 8/31/2022
0 0
2 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/31/2022

August 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/31/2022: Who Won POV?
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 24 Recap for 8/31/2022: Who Won POV?

August 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
Survivor 43 Cast Announced
0 0
3 min read

Survivor 43 Cast Announced

August 31, 2022 Sammi Turano