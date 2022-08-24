0 0

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2022

Tonight is the third results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Two acts will move on and the rest will go home.

After a recap of last night, we get down to business.

Hayden Kristal moves on, the Cline Twins are eliminated.

Celia Munoz moves on, Mia Morris goes home.

XOMGPOP is eliminated, along with Funkanometry. Amanda Mammana moves on.

Nicholas Ribs moves on, MPlusPlus is eliminated.

Sara James is in the next round, while JoJo and Bri go home.

After an update on Kodi Lee and his new residency, it is time for more results.

Nicholas Ribs, Celia Munoz and Sara James are in the top three, with Nicholas and Sara moving to the next round.

More next week , stay tuned.

