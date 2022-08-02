0 0

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/2/2022

Act 1:Emily Bland (singer/impressionist): She sings and is somehow able to channel Garth Brooks’s voice. Everyone is confused, until her husband comes out and confesses this is some sort of ventriloquist act. She then pretends to be the judges, which manages to confuse and impress them at the same time.

Three yeses and a question mark from Simon.

Act 2: James and Marina (mentalists): James is inside and Marina is outside with Terry. They have no connection to each other, but are able to speak via Zoom. She is able to predict the battery on a phone and then they have everyone write down a positive memory. The video is cut and Heidi is chosen to read a random memory. She places more on the desk and then Marina comes back. Heidi then closes her eyes and is told to picture the random memory and send it to Marina.

Marina hears water and sees a tropical beach. She sees someone with their dad seeing the ocean for the first time. This is the exact memory Heidi read. Simon checks the other memories on the table and says they are all different.

Four yeses!

Act 3: Aubrey Burchell (Singer): She is a level one autistic and wants to help people like herself. This girl is a powerhouse….move over, Celine Dion, Diana Ross etc….this girl is the next big thing….whoa….

Four yeses!

Act 4: The Lads (Balancing act): They do a combination of balancing handstand acts… all done Magic Mike style.

Two nos, two yeses

Act 5:Penny Starr (dancer): The six time widow is 88 and does a striptease.

Four yeses!

Act 6: Mr. Mooshakes (drummer):He drums on empty containers to Baby Got Back and is dressed like a cow.

Three yeses and a no from Heidi

Act 7: Bay Turner (singer): He is a singer who had his vocal chords nicked during surgery. This led to him going through several surgeries and a lot of training to get him to sing again.

His voice is incredible—I am blown away listening to him perform–WOW.

Four yeses

LAST OF AUDITIONS, AGAIN WITHOUT HOWIE

Act 8: Waffle (Double Dutch): I didn’t think this could work as an act, but I stand corrected. They are able to add some dance and acrobatics to it, making it stand out and become something special.

Three yeses.

Act 9: Camille K (musician): She begins to sing, but Simon cuts her off mid note. He wants her to stand out and makes her sing one of her own songs. Once she does, she blows everyone out of the water….she is just that good.

Three yeses

Act 10: Nerveless Nocks (danger): Their family has been performing this kind of act since the 1800s. They were also on AGT Extreme. Tonight’s act is scary AF and I can barely watch because I am so terrified for them…..WOW.

JUDGES CUTS! Sofia is sending notes, while Howie, Simon and Heidi are there in person.

Acts:

Avery (Golden Buzzer–Terry)

Sara James (Golden Buzzer–Simon)

Maddie (Golden Buzzer–Howie)

Mayyas (Golden Buzzer–Sofia)

Lily (Golden Buzzer–Heidi)

Chapel Hart (Golden Buzzer–Group)

54 acts are chosen, the 55th will be chosen via America’s Vote.

More next week, stay tuned!

