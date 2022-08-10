0 0

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/10/2022

Tonight is the first results show on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Only TWO acts will make it to the next round, which means we will be losing a LOT of good talent.

After a recap, the acts go on stage.

Lace Larrabee is eliminated, Amoukanama is in the top five.

Oleksandr Yenivatov is eliminated, Players Choir is in the top five.

Steffany and Yerremy are eliminated, Avery Dixon is in the top five.

Ava Swiss is eliminated, Don McMillan is in the top five.

Drake Milligan is in the top five, Ben Lapidus and Amazing Veranica and her Incredible Friends are eliminated.

The top five will be narrowed down to two acts at the end of the night.

Last year’s winner Dustin Tavella performs with Sofia Vergara and her former costar Sarah Hyland. He also has his wife and son join him on stage. It is a sweet act and reminds me why I found him so appealing last season.

The top five changes to the top three. Drake, Avery and Don move on, while the other acts are eliminated.

Top two….Don is gone, Avery and Drake are in the next round.

More next week, stay tuned!

