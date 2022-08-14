0 0

Actress Denise Dowse Dead at 64

Sad news for Hollywood today. Denise Dowse, known for her roles in shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210 and Insecure, has died. She was 64 years old.

Her family confirmed her death on her official Instagram page last night:

Earlier this week, Denise was hospitalized and in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis.” Her sister Tracey kept fans updated on Denise’s condition via social media, asking that they pray for her in her time of need.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

