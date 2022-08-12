0 0

Actress Anne Heche Declared Legally Dead at 53

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actress Anne Heche, known for her roles in Another World and Men and Trees, has been declared legally dead. She was 53 years old.

“Anne is legally dead according to California law,” a rep for Heche reported according to People. “Her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off of life support. This is in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.”

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” the statement concluded.

Anne’s death was caused by injuries following a car accident August 5th, where she was also left with severe burns. She never regained consciousness after the accident. Out of respect for her children, we will not be reporting on the specifics of the accident, including the allegations of what caused said accident.

Anne also appeared in many other projects, including Volcano, Six Days Seven Nights and Dancing With The Stars.

She is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas. TVGrapevine sends love and condolences to her family and friends during this time.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

