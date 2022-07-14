July 14, 2022

Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Episode 6 Snark and Highlights

Sammi Turano July 14, 2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Key Art -- (Photo by: Peacock)
  • Marco narrating the conflict and relationships with the women is something every franchise needs.
  • It is nice to see Dorinda feel remorseful for her actions from the night before. Eva keeping things positive was also a good thing.
  • Jill thinks a winery trip will end in disaster—even though they would probably fight going on a trip to the post office.
  • I am glad to see Dorinda and Jill talk things out.
  • Why would Dorinda have an issue with Jill wishing her ex’s child a happy birthday? She didn’t break up with the child.
  • Brandi is 10000% justified in still being angry with Dorinda for her comments about her son.
  • Taylor is so polite…I like how she took time to actually talk to Marco.
  • It’s their retreat, it’s my vacation–I’m drinking! I love Eva!
  • Christmas in September seems like such a blast.
  • Vicki reminds me of Eeyore.
  • At least Taylor realizes she can’t stoop down to Brandi’s level and is willing to apologize.
  • I love Phaedra’s sweatsuit.
  • We can have our fun and you can go home and pee on your own toilet—Phaedra is a girl after my own heart.
  • Phaedra seems to be the calming force of the group.
  • Hearing their ‘on pause’ stories is quite interesting. I never watched RHOA much, so I have no clue what happened with Phaedra.
  • Speaking of Camille—they need to get her on an Ultimate Girls Trip season.
  • I am loving hearing about everyone’s favorite show memories. I think I need to watch RHOA in its entirety because it seems like there were a lot of great moments.
  • This Christmas event is so cute.
  • Christmas Cheer Cocktail: Prosecco, vodka and cranberry.
  • Nobody……nobody at all…..Brandi brings up Denise Richards and conveniently wears the reunion dress from that season.
  • Also, I had no idea Tamra knew Denise and how she said she believed Denise….and then quickly switched to Brandi.
  • Wait, Denise allegedly hit on Tamra too?
  • Wow, this all escalated quickly!
  • Marco looks like a deer caught in headlights walking into this sex conversation.
  • I am glad Taylor and Brandi were able to talk things out and I hope they can become friends again.
  • Adding the snow was such a fun idea!
  • This White Elephant party reallllly escalated into something unexpected.
  • Marco booking it to the door after giving out the shots is such a mood.
  • More next week, stay tuned.

