Read Time:2 Minute, 24 Second
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Snark and Highlights for 7/7/2022
- Jill is disengaging from the Dorinda drama, but still thinks she is nuts.
- This day with a hot air balloon ride, dinner and relaxation sounds like something I need now.
- I understand Brandi being afraid of heights….and being paranoid by news stories.
- Is Dorinda going on the balloon ride in her pajamas?
- The frog peeing on Dorinda and Jill calling it karma made me laugh more than it should have.
- Jill was joking about being on the bed….Dorinda needs to let it go!
- Phaedra changing her wig in the middle of the fight is such a mood.
- Taylor worrying that someone will tip the boat or drop their phone is something I would worry about as well.
- Eva is being really sweet about Radiogate. She is right, nobody can hear what is being said due to the headphones and it should not be a big deal.
- They are not going to let this whole issue go, are they?
- Okay, seeing Dorinda come to Eva’s nail rescue was kind of cute.
- This day drinking outing went well—without a fight? It’s a Festivus miracle!
- Jill got flowers from her boyfriend…,that is so sweet! There is also an apple in the bouquet, which is even cuter.
- I am low key crushing on Marco, he seems so sweet.
- Jill wanting to be a friend of makes so much sense. Just show up, be with friends and avoid a lot of the drama.
- The Red Lion Inn seems like an awesome place to eat and hang out.
- Of course Brandi would bring up an inappropriate topic at dinner….for no apparent reason.
- It takes two to tango, we don’t need any extra ingredients….OMG Phaedra is my spirit animal!
- What is wrong with taking naps?
- I’m a positive bitch! I like that line!
- I need to watch RHONY again because I forgot all this happened with Dorinda and Ramona.
- Why are these women fighting? None of it makes sense whatsoever.
- Why is Taylor bringing up Adrianne’s surrogate story? It seems so random.
- Wait….Adrianne and Brandi are close friends now?
- I get Taylor having pent up anger at Brandi….but this isn’t the time or place to bring it up.
- A cinnamon stick in hot water on top of the building….’SPLAIN IT LUCY!
- This fight makes no sense, but the CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS WERE MENTIONED!
- I do not understand this fight at all.
- Why did Dorinda bring up the possibility of Brandi’s son dying?
- I don’t blame Brandi for leaving….but shocked she didn’t fight Dorinda then and there. Jill and Phaedra were so kind to be there for her.
- Phaedra making jokes and helping calm Brandi down was the best….especially since she even made the random bartender dude laugh.
- More next week, stay tuned!
Social Media
More Stories
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 7/6/2022
Big Brother 24 Premiere Recap
Only Murders in the Building S2E3 Recap: The Last Day of Bunny Folger