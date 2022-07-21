Read Time:2 Minute, 2 Second
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Finale Snark and Highlights
- Finale!!!! This season went so fast!
- Do we believe that Dorinda will stay calm and be cool for the last day of the trip?
- The graduation theme was hilarious.
- Brandi walking downstairs the next morning in her party outfit is so fitting for her personality.
- Walk of shame? I have no shame….Brandi, never change!
- Tamra’s heart patterned sweatsuit is so cute.
- I feel so bad those banana muffins got so messed up–that is one of my favorite foods.
- The way they talk about/to Brandi—no wonder she is the way she is….it makes me so sad.
- I am glad Taylor and Brandi seem to be working things out. They are right, they may not be besties, but they can at least be friends and civil to one another.
- I know Vicki needed to hear the truth, but on the same token, she has the right to mourn the relationship and break down, especially since they were in each other’s lives for so long.
- She knows a lot about paddles or penises, not sure which….Phaedra is the BEST!
- This game where they read words and use them to describe others can go very well….or be a huge disaster.
- As predicted, Jill is hurt by being called talkative.
- Phaedra brings up an excellent point when she says people make assumptions based on what they see on TV. There is the persona and the person and what the show wants others to see—so it is easy to make assumptions. However, we all know what happens when you ASSume.
- Dorinda’s party hair is gorgeous….she rocks short hair like nobody’s business.
- Of course, Dorinda and Brandi will fight….of course.
- There is nothing worse than trying to find a restroom when you really have to go.
- The food at this dinner sounds so delicious.
- I am happy they are ending the dinner by saying what they like about each other and trying to be respectful and understanding about things that happened during the trip.
- Phaedra’s talk about religion is actually quite interesting. I have never been particularly religious, but I would love to learn more about the topic.
- Marco’s goodbye to the women is hilarious.
- Dorinda is breaking her own rules by eating an entire pizza in bed.
- I wonder if these women are really going to keep in touch.
