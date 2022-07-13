The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 7/13/2022

Read Time:2 Minute, 23 Second
- I love how Lisa thinks she can comment on an event where she wasn’t even in attendance and only heard one side of the story. #sarcasm
- You know, it is really rude to attack someone when you are a guest in their home. I would have kicked everyone except Sharee, Garcelle and maybe Dorit out and told them not to return until they knew how to behave.
- Sutton is right—I don’t want to chat online with some random dude either. I would bring a friend as well and have my mom, sister and a few others on speed dial just in case.
- The ladies calling one of Sutton’s potential dates is such a slumber party move. I think I last did something like that in…..tenth grade?
- Erika not following her drinking rules really worries me, especially with her new meds.
- I am not sure what to think of Erika’s apology.
- Kyle jumping in was really rude. This is none of her business. I am glad Sharee was on Garcelle’s side.
- I do agree with Erika on one thing. Garcelle has raised some very polite, sweet young men.
- It is great that Garcelle keeps her kids on a budget and doesn’t just buy them expensive things….she wants them to earn things.
- I love seeing the Umansky/Kemsley Hanukkah celebration.
- Kyle’s shoes are amazing.
- Jagger telling the story of Hanukkah had to be the cutest thing I have ever seen. It was so sweet that Mauricio had him tell the story and let Phoenix lead the prayer. Kyle helping her light the candles was also adorable.
- The moments where Diana and her family are just hanging out together are some of the best ones she has on the show.
- Garcelle is being a real, true friend by worrying about Erika developing a drinking problem.
- Kyle ironically doesn’t seem worried, considering she has dealt with her sister’s addiction.
- Sharee remaining neutral is a good thing, especially since she doesn’t really know Erika.
- Erika complaining about being broke is really annoying, especially now when people are struggling to put gas in their cars and eat.
- I am getting sick of all this hate when it comes to Sutton. She doesn’t say things properly sometimes, but I truly think her heart is in the right place.
- Kyle putting the snow in her yard is awesome and something I would do.
- Sutton was right to apologize and I understand that she wants Diana to admit she made mistakes as well.
- Diana is being really rude. She doesn’t have to forgive Sutton, but she has no right to be rude either.
- Why is Diana gaslighting Sutton and twisting her words?
- At this point, I would have gotten my food in a doggy bag and just left.
- Wait….did Sutton leave and stick Diana with the bill?
- More next week, stay tuned!
