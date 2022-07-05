July 6, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Challenge USA Premieres Tomorrow

Sammi Turano July 5, 2022
0 0
3 min read
The Challenge USA Premieres Tomorrow
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 17 Second

The Challenge USA Premieres Tomorrow

“The United States of Challenge” – Host and BMX legend TJ Lavin welcomes 28 competitors from CBS’ SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND to the most grueling and demanding game of their lives, on the special 90-minute season premiere of MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Upon arrival in Argentina, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual “challenge accounts,” and quickly discover they must battle to grow their winnings for a chance to compete in the finale. In their first challenge, the competitors rappel down the side of a 22-story building in pairs while attempting to memorize a math equation. With old rivalries, new alliances, messy exes and fractured friendships all under one roof, who will be the first pair eliminated?

Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the inaugural broadcast of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Plus, in addition to competing for the $500,000 grand prize, the cast of THE CHALLENGE: USA will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP (working title), which will stream exclusively on Paramount+, further highlighting Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.

Following are the CBS reality titans competing on THE CHALLENGE: USA:

Domenick Abbate

SURVIVOR 36

Azah Awasum

BIG BROTHER 23

David Alexander

BIG BROTHER 21, 22

Tasha Fox

SURVIVOR 28, 31

Tyson Apostol

SURVIVOR 18, 20, 27 Winner, 40

Kyra Green

LOVE ISLAND 1

Cashel Barnett

LOVE ISLAND 1

Alyssa Lopez

BIG BROTHER 23

Ben Driebergen

SURVIVOR 35 Winner, 40

Sarah Lacina

SURVIVOR 28, 34 Winner, 40

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr.

LOVE ISLAND 3

Tiffany Mitchell

BIG BROTHER 23

Danny McCray

SURVIVOR 41

Justine Ndiba

LOVE ISLAND 2 Winner

Enzo Palumbo

BIG BROTHER 12, 22

Cayla Platt

THE AMAZING RACE 33

Xavier Prather

BIG BROTHER 23 Winner

Cashay Proudfoot

LOVE ISLAND 3

Leo Temory

THE AMAZING RACE 23, 24, 31

Angela Rummans

BIG BROTHER 20

Javonny Vega

LOVE ISLAND 3

Shannon St. Clair

LOVE ISLAND 3

James Wallington

THE AMAZING RACE 32 Winner

Shan Smith

SURVIVOR 41

Kyland Young

BIG BROTHER 23

Desi Williams

SURVIVOR 35

Derek Xiao

BIG BROTHER 23

Cely Vazquez

LOVE ISLAND 2

MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998, and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serving as executive producers.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

What to Watch: Girl in the Picture
0 0
1 min read

What to Watch: Girl in the Picture

July 3, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Aftershock Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: Aftershock Sneak Peek

July 3, 2022 Sammi Turano
What to Watch: Back to Lyla
0 0
1 min read

What to Watch: Back to Lyla

July 2, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Challenge USA Premieres Tomorrow
0 0
3 min read

The Challenge USA Premieres Tomorrow

July 5, 2022 Sammi Turano
ABC to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Beauty and The Beast
0 0
4 min read

ABC to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Beauty and The Beast

July 5, 2022 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 24 Cast Revealed
0 0
3 min read

Big Brother 24 Cast Revealed

July 5, 2022 Sammi Turano
Only Murders in the Building S2E3 Recap: The Last Day of Bunny Folger
0 1
4 min read

Only Murders in the Building S2E3 Recap: The Last Day of Bunny Folger

July 5, 2022 Sammi Turano