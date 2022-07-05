0 0

The Challenge USA Premieres Tomorrow

“The United States of Challenge” – Host and BMX legend TJ Lavin welcomes 28 competitors from CBS’ SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND to the most grueling and demanding game of their lives, on the special 90-minute season premiere of MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Upon arrival in Argentina, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual “challenge accounts,” and quickly discover they must battle to grow their winnings for a chance to compete in the finale. In their first challenge, the competitors rappel down the side of a 22-story building in pairs while attempting to memorize a math equation. With old rivalries, new alliances, messy exes and fractured friendships all under one roof, who will be the first pair eliminated?

Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the inaugural broadcast of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Plus, in addition to competing for the $500,000 grand prize, the cast of THE CHALLENGE: USA will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP (working title), which will stream exclusively on Paramount+, further highlighting Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.

Following are the CBS reality titans competing on THE CHALLENGE: USA:

D omenick Abbate SURVIVOR 36 A zah Awasum BIG BROTHER 23 D avid Alexander BIG BROTHER 21, 22 T asha Fox SURVIVOR 28, 31 T yson Apostol SURVIVOR 18, 20, 27 Winner, 40 K yra Green LOVE ISLAND 1 C ashel Barnett LOVE ISLAND 1 A lyssa Lopez BIG BROTHER 23 B en Driebergen SURVIVOR 35 Winner, 40 S arah Lacina SURVIVOR 28, 34 Winner, 40 M elvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. LOVE ISLAND 3 T iffany Mitchell BIG BROTHER 23 D anny McCray SURVIVOR 41 J ustine Ndiba LOVE ISLAND 2 Winner E nzo Palumbo BIG BROTHER 12, 22 C ayla Platt THE AMAZING RACE 33 X avier Prather BIG BROTHER 23 Winner C ashay Proudfoot LOVE ISLAND 3 L eo Temory THE AMAZING RACE 23, 24, 31 A ngela Rummans BIG BROTHER 20 J avonny Vega LOVE ISLAND 3 S hannon St. Clair LOVE ISLAND 3 J ames Wallington THE AMAZING RACE 32 Winner S han Smith SURVIVOR 41

K yland Young BIG BROTHER 23 D esi Williams SURVIVOR 35 D erek Xiao BIG BROTHER 23 C ely Vazquez LOVE ISLAND 2 MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998, and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serving as executive producers.

