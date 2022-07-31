Read Time:30 Second
NBA Legend Bill Russell Dead at 88
Sad news for the sports world today. Bill Russell, who was an 11-time NBA champion that played for and coached the Boston Celtics, has died. He was 88 years old.
His family released the following statement via social media:
An announcement… pic.twitter.com/KMJ7pG4R5Z
— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) July 31, 2022
TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.
Social Media
More Stories
Pat Carroll Dead at 95
Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89
Goodfellas Star Paul Sorvino Dead at 83