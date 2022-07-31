0 0

NBA Legend Bill Russell Dead at 88

Sad news for the sports world today. Bill Russell, who was an 11-time NBA champion that played for and coached the Boston Celtics, has died. He was 88 years old.

His family released the following statement via social media:

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

