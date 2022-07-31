August 3, 2022

Married to Medicine Snark and Highlights for 7/31/2022

Sammi Turano July 31, 2022
MARRIED TO MEDICINE -- Pictured: "Married to Medicine" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)
  • Wow, Dr. Heavenly is PISSED and stormed off!
  • It was nice of Dr. Jackie to call her to check in after the fact.
  • All this intervention did was cause the other women to fight with each other.
  • Now it seems like the group is divided between Team Heavenly and Team Contessa. (Quad, Anila and Dr. Jackie on Dr. Heavenly’s side, everyone else is on Dr. Contessa’s side)
  • Eugene saying his wife is the biggest mistake he ever made (if it is true) is disgusting.
  • Dr. Contessa looks like she is REALLY enjoying this visit with the NFL player.
  • Anila seems overwhelmed by everything now that Ms. Gomez is gone.
  • As problematic as Dr. Heavenly can be, I feel bad she was so hurt by her best friend. However, I am glad her husband called her out on her behavior.
  • This Halloween party looks like so much fun. I just hope it doesn’t end in a fight.
  • Now the men are fighting over the women’s drama and because Anila and Dr. Kiran dressed as movers….Eugene is NOT happy at all. I can’t blame him and Toya for wanting to leave.
  • Dr. Heavenly apologized to Quad….even though she was spreading rumors. I can’t blame Quad for being hesitant about keeping the friendship.
  • At least them men are able to talk things out and move on after a fight. There still might be tension, but they can move on.
  • Or….maybe not….they all still seem PISSED at Dr. Kiran.
  • More next week, stay tuned.

