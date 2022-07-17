Read Time:1 Minute, 19 Second
Married to Medicine Snark and Highlights for 7/17/2022
- Dr. Jackie doing the doctor visit was nice, but I would never want my personal medical stuff on TV like that, just saying.
- The play date with Dr. Contessa and Toya makes me understand why the moms drink wine during said play dates.
- I would be so afraid to get an extra hot coffee because I know I could burn myself….and no room? What does that even mean? Don’t most coffees come completely full?
- Why is Anilla making her kids eat their breakfast in the car?
- Not going to lie, I would watch a Quad and the Family show.
- Dr. Heavenly’s store seems like a place where I would love to shop.
- Dr. Simone and Cecil may have an unconventional relationship, but it is still total goals.
- Miles’s girlfriend making Cecil a Father’s Day card is so sweet.
- Anila has the right to be sad about Ms. Gomez leaving, but she is also being kind of selfish about the whole thing.
- I am pretty sure Rinna wore Anila’s outfit last season on RHOBH.
- Wait…does Dr. Heavenly want to sell funeral stuff now? I am so confused.
- I hope there is not a fight at Dr. Heavenly’s store opening.
- While I agree that inviting Dr. Contessa to be in the fashion show would have been a nice olive branch, I can also see why Dr. Heavenly did not extend said invite.
- Why is Anila spraying stuff and not even wearing anything from Dr. Heavenly’s line?
- Happy birthday to Alaura!
- More next week, stay tuned!
Social Media
More Stories
Big Brother 24 Recap for 7/17/2022: The New HOH Is…..
ICYMI: Only Murders in the Building Recap for Here’s Looking at You
ICYMI: Big Brother 24 Live Feeds: Friday Fun