Living With a Serial Killer New Season Episodes

Oxygen True Crime, the network for high-quality true-crime programming, is bringing back the addictive series “Living with a Serial Killer” on Saturday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“Living with a Serial Killer” examines the turmoil and devastation that follows after discovering the person you share your life or home with is a vicious murderer. Those closest to the killers – sisters, daughters, sons, ex-girlfriends and best friends – share how unbeknownst to them, their loved ones were hiding horrendously evil secrets and carrying out incomprehensible crimes.

Saturday, July 9th @ 9pm ET/PT – “Anthony Shore”

For decades, Houston police search for a serial killer preying on young women until a local man’s DNA finally reveals the culprit. Upon his arrest, the killer’s sister and daughter learn his true identity as the Tourniquet Killer.

Saturday, July 16th @ 9pm ET/PT – “Stephen Griffiths” From 2009-10, the self-proclaimed Crossbow Cannibal terrorizes the community of Bradford in Northern England. His ex-girlfriend reveals the mental and physical abuse she endured for years at the hands of one of the UK’s most heinous serial killers.

Saturday, July 23rd @ 9pm ET/PT– “Timothy Boczkowski”

When a church-going family man’s second wife is found dead in their hot tub, police look back at the suspicious drowning death of his first wife. After years of believing in his father, his youngest son finally learns the horrifying murderous truth.

Saturday, July 30th @ 9pm ET/PT – “Levi Bellfield”

A serial killer stalks and viciously attacks young women in the suburbs of London while evading British police. When the killer’s ex-girlfriend reports him for abuse, little does she know just how pivotal her testimony will be in bringing justice.

Saturday, August 6th @ 9pm ET/PT – “Shawn Grate”

A rescue mission of an abducted woman turns macabre when two dead women are found in the house. During the interrogation, the killer reveals the location of more bodies. His half-sister opens up about a dysfunctional childhood that shaped a serial killer.

Saturday, August 13th @ 9pm ET/PT – “Elizabeth Wettlaufer”

A Canadian nurse walks into a rehabilitation center and confesses to murdering several of her patients. Her childhood best friend reveals their lifelong common bond and the terrifying confession she made to him.

Saturday, August 20th @ 9pm ET/PT – “Edward Wayne Edwards”

After getting away with murder for over three decades, one of the FBI’s most wanted shocks investigators when he readily admits to five murders. His son discloses a family life on the run and his attempts to step out of an evil father’s shadow.

Saturday, August 27th @ 9pm ET/PT – “Anthony Sowell”

East Cleveland is shattered when the bodies of 11 murdered women are found in a literal house of horrors. As the crimes become public, the killer’s sister faces death threats and reminders of a childhood spent with a young man turned monster.

“Living With A Serial Killer” is produced by Transistor Films with Ned Parker and Danny Tipping serving as executive producers. Paul O’Connor served as series producer and Delphine Gilson served as senior producer. Bernie Costello served as head of production.

