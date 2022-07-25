Karolina Swierk, Owner and Founder of Lady Matchmaker

0 0

A safety overhaul is long overdue in the dating app community, and Lady Matchmaker is leading the charge to ensure a secure experience for all singles seeking authentic connections. A new dating app that streamlines romance for busy professionals, Lady Matchmaker has quickly become the mature alternative to its traditional dating app competitors. By putting safety at the forefront of its design, Lady Matchmaker is the safest way for busy professionals to find love online.

Karolina, share your story about dating and why you have made it your mission to bring the best dating app to market.

As a professional businesswoman, dating was almost impossible. Between my busy schedule and my professional obligations, meeting someone on my own was incredibly difficult. I attempted to use some of the more popular dating apps, only to be constantly catfished or lied to about the person I was connecting with. I would spend hours building relationships, connections, or interest with people who were lying about their identity – and it was exhausting. Finally, I hired a professional matchmaker to support me in my search – and my results dramatically improved. Why? Because the matchmaker had taken the time to fully vet the person, I was meeting, match me up with people who aligned with my goals, values, and interests, and safety in mind. By adding a personal touch and added layer of sophistication to the process, my experience improved tremendously – which leads me to today. I launched Lady Matchmaker to offer the convenience and variety of online dating apps with the safety, security, and tailored results of a professional matchmaking service. Lady Matchmaker delivers the simplicity, accessibility, and affordability of an online dating site with the personalized search results and safety measures of a matchmaking service.

Love is out there – and with Lady Matchmaker, my goal is to help you fall in love with love. Here’s to sunset walks, long talks, endless kisses, and memorable romance!

What have you learned when using dating apps?

For many dating app developers, the focus has been centered less on love and more on advertising revenue and data collection. There has been a revolving door of new dating apps that simply do not address the problems associated with online matchmaking, leaving users vulnerable, frustrated, and exhausted. Lady Matchmaker has flipped the script on online dating by focusing on developing intentional, mindful, and thoughtful connections rather than simply casting a wide social net based on lazy algorithms centered on ad revenue rather than love.

Lady Matchmaker offers the convenience of traditional dating apps but focuses on several key elements necessary for successful relationships in the digital era: Security, efficiency, and authenticity. Rather than spending countless hours swiping, sifting through a stream of DMs to decide who is worth talking to, or worrying about potential catfishing, Lady Matchmaker features real in-app matchmakers who identify and handpick possible pairings.

Finding Love with Lady Matchmaker

Lady Matchmaker is committed to providing the most robust identity verification process to offer their users only quality matches. All members must upload three pictures of themselves, schedule a quick video call with one of our matchmakers, and answer some profile confirmation questions during these calls before being approved for membership on site. Once approved, users can personalize their profile and start meeting potential partners.

When you developed your app, what was important to you?

Following the explosion of online socializing during the pandemic, there’s no going back: digital romance is here to stay, and dating technology needs to catch up. Lady Matchmaker was founded on the premise that no matter how busy life gets or how exhausting modern dating can be, individuals deserve a secure and pleasant romantic experience.

Safety as the Basis

Before users are able to swipe and find matches, Lady Matchmaker uses real humans to verify the identity of potential suiters. Here’s how:

After downloading the app, users must upload three pictures of themselves and schedule a video call with a professional matchmaker.

On during the matchmaker video call, users must answer multiple questions to confirm their identity and validate their photos.

Once a profile has been fully approved by the professional matchmaker, users can further personalize their account with additional pictures and information.

Tell us about how we can find the perfect match.

Lady Matchmaker cultivates a mature pool of singles through robust identity verification. After downloading the app, all users must three upload pictures of themselves, schedule a quick video call with a matchmaker, and answer a few profile confirmation questions during the call. Once your profile is approved, you can personalize it to start meeting potential partners.

There are two types of memberships: Kiss and Relationship. Kiss is the basic membership where users swipe left and right on other users’ photos, send direct messages and video chat or voice call with matches from swiping. With Kiss, members can also join various social groups within the app to see posts, comment or direct message people with similar interests.

In addition to all of the Kiss perks, Relationship is where members receive handpicked pairings from professional matchmakers. Every 30-90 days, Relationship users obtain carefully crafted matches based on compatibility analysis. The matchmaker will arrange a 15-minute call for the pair to get to know each other, and following the call, the matchmaker will utilize your input to continue their search for your long-term partner.

