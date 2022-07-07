July 8, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

James Caan Dead at 82

Sammi Turano July 7, 2022
0 0
1 min read
James Caan Dead at 82
0 0
Read Time:37 Second

James Caan Dead at 82

Sad news for Hollywood. James Caan, best known for his roles in The Godfather and Brian’s Song, as died. He was 82 years old.

His family released the following statement via social media:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The Elf alum’s death was not disclosed as of press time.

He is survived by daughter Tara, 57, and sons Scott, 45, Alexander, 31, James, 26, and Jacob, 23. TVGrapevine sends condolences and love to his family and friends during this time.

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Musician Andy Fletcher Dead at 60
0 0
1 min read

Musician Andy Fletcher Dead at 60

May 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Ray Liotta Dead at 67
0 0
2 min read

Ray Liotta Dead at 67

May 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Red Table Talk Remembers Chelsie Kryst
0 0
1 min read

Red Table Talk Remembers Chelsie Kryst

May 5, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Snark and Highlights for 7/7/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Snark and Highlights for 7/7/2022

July 7, 2022 Sammi Turano
James Caan Dead at 82
0 0
1 min read

James Caan Dead at 82

July 7, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 7/6/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 7/6/2022

July 6, 2022 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 24 Premiere Recap
0 1
4 min read

Big Brother 24 Premiere Recap

July 6, 2022 Sammi Turano