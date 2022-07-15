Read Time:1 Minute, 39 Second
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 7/13/2022
- Caroline B is such an incredible woman…..she is a great mom to her son and she also is such a strong, determined woman who fights to get what she wants and deserves.
- Ayan and Caroline’s friendship is such goals—they may fight, but at the end of the day, they know they have each other.
- Caroline S and Sergio’s relationship is very…..odd. They never seem to be on the same page with anything.
- How can Caroline defend her statement she said to Lesa and not understand that she is upset? Can’t she just say she is sorry and move on?
- I love all the mommy moments on this show–it is obvious these women love their kids and spending time with them any chance they can.
- Sara’s charity work is incredible—I hope we see more of this throughout the season.
- All this COVID talk is breaking my heart.
- This pool party seems like a lot of fun….I love seeing Ayan and Caroline’s friends joining them as well.
- Sergio’s family offering him money to not marry Caroline S is a major red flag…I would have peaced the F out then and there.
- Caroline B’s friend Brian seems like someone every woman needs in her life…..he is kind, sweet and full of love.
- I love how Caroline B teaches her son Adam proper table manners, such as how to use his knife and having him be excused before leaving the table.
- I am confused as to why Caroline B wants to send Adam to boarding school. I know she wants him to have better academic opportunities, but he is so little. I agree with Sara that this may not be the best idea.
- Caroline B got really triggered by Sara saying she should be closer to Adam and Brian taking her side.
- Brian’s partner looks uncomfortable AF right now.
- More next week, stay tuned.
Social Media
More Stories
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/13/2022
Big Brother 24 Recap for 7/14/2022: A Shocking Twist
Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Episode 6 Snark and Highlights